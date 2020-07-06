All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 2612 Southeast 7 Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
2612 Southeast 7 Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 5:58 PM

2612 Southeast 7 Street

2612 Southeast 7th Street Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2612 Southeast 7th Street Terrace, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool table
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
Located in Blue Springs, this lovely home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage. The living room features a lovely fireplace as well as two skylights for basking in the afternoon sun without ever leaving the comfort of your own home. The dining area has sliding glass door to back porch perfect for your grill and BBQ Dinners. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space for storage including a built in desk area. Spend your evenings relaxing in the generously sized bedrooms on the main level. Master bedroom also features an on suite bathroom. Basement is a finished family room perfect for game nights with the family, and big enough for a pool table.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 Southeast 7 Street have any available units?
2612 Southeast 7 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2612 Southeast 7 Street have?
Some of 2612 Southeast 7 Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 Southeast 7 Street currently offering any rent specials?
2612 Southeast 7 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 Southeast 7 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2612 Southeast 7 Street is pet friendly.
Does 2612 Southeast 7 Street offer parking?
Yes, 2612 Southeast 7 Street offers parking.
Does 2612 Southeast 7 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2612 Southeast 7 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 Southeast 7 Street have a pool?
No, 2612 Southeast 7 Street does not have a pool.
Does 2612 Southeast 7 Street have accessible units?
No, 2612 Southeast 7 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 Southeast 7 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2612 Southeast 7 Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University