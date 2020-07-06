All apartments in Blue Springs
218 Northwest Highland Lane
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:25 PM

218 Northwest Highland Lane

218 Northwest Highland Lane · No Longer Available
Location

218 Northwest Highland Lane, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Country Club Gardens

Amenities

dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large duplex with finished basement in a quiet neighborhood. 2 bedrooms upstairs and a 3rd in basement, appliances included, large yard with easy highway access. This is a dog friendly unit that does not allow smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Northwest Highland Lane have any available units?
218 Northwest Highland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 218 Northwest Highland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
218 Northwest Highland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Northwest Highland Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 Northwest Highland Lane is pet friendly.
Does 218 Northwest Highland Lane offer parking?
No, 218 Northwest Highland Lane does not offer parking.
Does 218 Northwest Highland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Northwest Highland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Northwest Highland Lane have a pool?
No, 218 Northwest Highland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 218 Northwest Highland Lane have accessible units?
No, 218 Northwest Highland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Northwest Highland Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Northwest Highland Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Northwest Highland Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Northwest Highland Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

