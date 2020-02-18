All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 204 SW Tennessee Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
204 SW Tennessee Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:11 PM

204 SW Tennessee Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014

204 SW Tennessee Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

204 SW Tennessee Dr, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Leasing Special: Reduced rate of $1320 for 13mo lease

***Sign a 15 month lease for an even lower rate of $1295 per month!***

BRAND NEW LUXURY TOWNHOMES! All white Cabinets, Ceramic Tile throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops and New White washer and dryer included in every unit!

Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.

Application is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. Plus 150.00 Admin fee due at the time of application.

*Prices and specials subject to change
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 SW Tennessee Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014 have any available units?
204 SW Tennessee Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 SW Tennessee Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014 have?
Some of 204 SW Tennessee Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 SW Tennessee Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014 currently offering any rent specials?
204 SW Tennessee Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 SW Tennessee Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014 pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 SW Tennessee Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014 is pet friendly.
Does 204 SW Tennessee Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014 offer parking?
No, 204 SW Tennessee Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014 does not offer parking.
Does 204 SW Tennessee Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 SW Tennessee Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 SW Tennessee Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014 have a pool?
No, 204 SW Tennessee Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014 does not have a pool.
Does 204 SW Tennessee Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014 have accessible units?
No, 204 SW Tennessee Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014 does not have accessible units.
Does 204 SW Tennessee Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014 have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 SW Tennessee Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University