1316 NW Village Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/52f50e3046 ---- Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex. Features fully equipped kitchen, large living room and bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups and 2 car garage. Access to community pool included. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups