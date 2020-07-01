1101 SW 15th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

{1101} Beautifully Remodeled + Available Immediately + Bamboo Floors + Stainless Appliances - Complete Remodel!



So much New- all that's left to do is move in! New Bamboo Floors, New carpeting, New Fixtures, Fresh paint throughout.



Spacious floor plan with main level living- Formal dining, Living Room, Family Room, Kitchen. SS Appliances, modern painted cabinets. Wrought Iron railing.



Main level Master with modern en suite bathroom. Large, private 4th bedroom upstairs!



Lower Level Rec Room perfect for entertaining!



Rear entry 2 car garage. Fenced Yard, Charming shed with deck. Two tier deck off Family room. New 6" gutters. Award winning schools!



LIV 15X11

FAM 19X11

DIN 10X11

KIT 14X13

MBR14X13

BR2 11X11

BR3 12X10

BR4 16X13

REC23X22



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5452405)