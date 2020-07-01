All apartments in Blue Springs
Blue Springs, MO
1101 SW 15th Street
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

1101 SW 15th Street

1101 Southwest 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1101 Southwest 15th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Plaza Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
{1101} Beautifully Remodeled + Available Immediately + Bamboo Floors + Stainless Appliances - Complete Remodel!

So much New- all that's left to do is move in! New Bamboo Floors, New carpeting, New Fixtures, Fresh paint throughout.

Spacious floor plan with main level living- Formal dining, Living Room, Family Room, Kitchen. SS Appliances, modern painted cabinets. Wrought Iron railing.

Main level Master with modern en suite bathroom. Large, private 4th bedroom upstairs!

Lower Level Rec Room perfect for entertaining!

Rear entry 2 car garage. Fenced Yard, Charming shed with deck. Two tier deck off Family room. New 6" gutters. Award winning schools!

LIV 15X11
FAM 19X11
DIN 10X11
KIT 14X13
MBR14X13
BR2 11X11
BR3 12X10
BR4 16X13
REC23X22

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5452405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 SW 15th Street have any available units?
1101 SW 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 SW 15th Street have?
Some of 1101 SW 15th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 SW 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1101 SW 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 SW 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 SW 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1101 SW 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1101 SW 15th Street offers parking.
Does 1101 SW 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 SW 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 SW 15th Street have a pool?
No, 1101 SW 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1101 SW 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 1101 SW 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 SW 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 SW 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

