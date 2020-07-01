1101 SW 15th Street

Amenities
{1101} Beautifully Remodeled + Available Immediately + Bamboo Floors + Stainless Appliances - Complete Remodel!
So much New- all that's left to do is move in! New Bamboo Floors, New carpeting, New Fixtures, Fresh paint throughout.
Spacious floor plan with main level living- Formal dining, Living Room, Family Room, Kitchen. SS Appliances, modern painted cabinets. Wrought Iron railing.
Main level Master with modern en suite bathroom. Large, private 4th bedroom upstairs!
Lower Level Rec Room perfect for entertaining!
Rear entry 2 car garage. Fenced Yard, Charming shed with deck. Two tier deck off Family room. New 6" gutters. Award winning schools!
LIV 15X11
FAM 19X11
DIN 10X11
KIT 14X13
MBR14X13
BR2 11X11
BR3 12X10
BR4 16X13
REC23X22
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5452405)