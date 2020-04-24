542 Kenneth Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath duplex located across one street from highly rated Gladden Elementary School and only about one mile from Belton High School. This home includes a single car garage with garage door opener, and a double wide driveway to allow for two cars to easily park off the street. A full Large unfinished basement provides all the storage you need. Back deck provides convenient access to the large open back yard. There are no add-on fees, you pay rent and utilities only. Upgraded energy efficient fixtures and appliances keep your electric bill low. Mowing service provided for free. For more information, or to apply, visit greendoorkc.com

Vouchers not accepted.