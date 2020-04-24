All apartments in Belton
Belton, MO
542 Kenneth Lane
542 Kenneth Lane

542 Kenneth Ln · (913) 579-7427
Location

542 Kenneth Ln, Belton, MO 64012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1713 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath duplex located across one street from highly rated Gladden Elementary School and only about one mile from Belton High School. This home includes a single car garage with garage door opener, and a double wide driveway to allow for two cars to easily park off the street. A full Large unfinished basement provides all the storage you need. Back deck provides convenient access to the large open back yard. There are no add-on fees, you pay rent and utilities only. Upgraded energy efficient fixtures and appliances keep your electric bill low. Mowing service provided for free. For more information, or to apply, visit greendoorkc.com
Vouchers not accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 542 Kenneth Lane have any available units?
542 Kenneth Lane has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 542 Kenneth Lane have?
Some of 542 Kenneth Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 542 Kenneth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
542 Kenneth Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 542 Kenneth Lane pet-friendly?
No, 542 Kenneth Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belton.
Does 542 Kenneth Lane offer parking?
Yes, 542 Kenneth Lane does offer parking.
Does 542 Kenneth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 542 Kenneth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 542 Kenneth Lane have a pool?
No, 542 Kenneth Lane does not have a pool.
Does 542 Kenneth Lane have accessible units?
No, 542 Kenneth Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 542 Kenneth Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 542 Kenneth Lane has units with dishwashers.
