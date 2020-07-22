Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking e-payments online portal

An enjoyable quality of life and affordable price, Hearthstone Crossing offers everything you’ve been looking for in the best of the Belton community. These living spaces feature updated interiors, generous room sizes, full-size washer / dryer connections, along with 1- and 2-car garages that come standard in each unit.



Ideally located in the Belton School District, Hearthstone residents enjoy nearby access to Highway 71 and Highway 49, and walking distance to shopping at the North Cass Shopping Center, Memorial Park and an outdoor water park. Onsite maintenance and property management for convenient access whenever you need it, along with lawn mowing and trash pick up provided. Schedule your tour today!