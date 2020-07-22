All apartments in Belton
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:12 AM

Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes

200 Canal St · (623) 748-0563
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Canal St, Belton, MO 64012

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 205CONTI · Avail. now

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1252 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
e-payments
online portal
An enjoyable quality of life and affordable price, Hearthstone Crossing offers everything you’ve been looking for in the best of the Belton community. These living spaces feature updated interiors, generous room sizes, full-size washer / dryer connections, along with 1- and 2-car garages that come standard in each unit.

Ideally located in the Belton School District, Hearthstone residents enjoy nearby access to Highway 71 and Highway 49, and walking distance to shopping at the North Cass Shopping Center, Memorial Park and an outdoor water park. Onsite maintenance and property management for convenient access whenever you need it, along with lawn mowing and trash pick up provided. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55
Deposit: $700
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: No breed or weight restrictions
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes have any available units?
Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes has a unit available for $1,130 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes have?
Some of Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes currently offering any rent specials?
Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes pet-friendly?
Yes, Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes is pet friendly.
Does Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes offer parking?
Yes, Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes offers parking.
Does Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes have a pool?
No, Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes does not have a pool.
Does Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes have accessible units?
Yes, Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes has accessible units.
Does Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hearthstone Crossing Duplexes has units with dishwashers.
