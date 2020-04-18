All apartments in Belton
1203 173rd Street
Last updated April 18 2020 at 10:02 PM

1203 173rd Street

1203 173rd Street · (816) 656-2940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1203 173rd Street, Belton, MO 64012

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1214 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Close to shopping, grocery stores, schools & restaurants! This cute open concept duplex offers a spacious living / dining and kitchen. This home also features 3 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. The attached garage also offers tons of additional storage!

Also, no outside maintenance with this unit, all lawn care and snow removal is covered by the HOA!Make sure you add this to your list of must see properties!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*Voucher programs are not accepted with this property*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 173rd Street have any available units?
1203 173rd Street has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
Is 1203 173rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1203 173rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 173rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1203 173rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1203 173rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1203 173rd Street does offer parking.
Does 1203 173rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 173rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 173rd Street have a pool?
No, 1203 173rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1203 173rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1203 173rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 173rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 173rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1203 173rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1203 173rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
