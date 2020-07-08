All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:44 PM

8624 Savanna Oaks Bay, Unit G

8624 Savanna Oaks Bay · No Longer Available
Location

8624 Savanna Oaks Bay, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Please use this link for a video tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RAgF08vX7w4&t=6s

This great town home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, large living room with fireplace, kitchen with breakfast bar and eat-in dining area, as well as a deck and two car garage. Located in a great neighborhood near shopping and entertainment. School district 833, South Washington County.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Great Town Home with 2 Bedrooms, close to shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8624 Savanna Oaks Bay, Unit G have any available units?
8624 Savanna Oaks Bay, Unit G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
Is 8624 Savanna Oaks Bay, Unit G currently offering any rent specials?
8624 Savanna Oaks Bay, Unit G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8624 Savanna Oaks Bay, Unit G pet-friendly?
No, 8624 Savanna Oaks Bay, Unit G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 8624 Savanna Oaks Bay, Unit G offer parking?
Yes, 8624 Savanna Oaks Bay, Unit G offers parking.
Does 8624 Savanna Oaks Bay, Unit G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8624 Savanna Oaks Bay, Unit G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8624 Savanna Oaks Bay, Unit G have a pool?
No, 8624 Savanna Oaks Bay, Unit G does not have a pool.
Does 8624 Savanna Oaks Bay, Unit G have accessible units?
No, 8624 Savanna Oaks Bay, Unit G does not have accessible units.
Does 8624 Savanna Oaks Bay, Unit G have units with dishwashers?
No, 8624 Savanna Oaks Bay, Unit G does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8624 Savanna Oaks Bay, Unit G have units with air conditioning?
No, 8624 Savanna Oaks Bay, Unit G does not have units with air conditioning.

