8624 Savanna Oaks Bay, Unit G

Please use this link for a video tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RAgF08vX7w4&t=6s



This great town home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, large living room with fireplace, kitchen with breakfast bar and eat-in dining area, as well as a deck and two car garage. Located in a great neighborhood near shopping and entertainment. School district 833, South Washington County.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

