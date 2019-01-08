All apartments in Woodbury
6930 Romeo Road
Last updated July 27 2019 at 4:42 PM

6930 Romeo Road

6930 Romeo Road · No Longer Available
Location

6930 Romeo Road, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
playground
tennis court
Available this September, this home features an open floor plan and 2 levels of living space! Great master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Main level bath with double sinks and jacuzzi bathtub! Beautiful 3 season porch that opens up. Washer/Dryer in unit. Central air! Enjoy the parks less than 1 block away with Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, Baseball Diamonds, playground and lots of green space! Convenient to shopping, schools, and more! Sorry, no pets. Call today for a showing: 952-893-9900. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. Not accepting Section 8. No previous evictions or UDs. No felonies or crimes against persons or property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6930 Romeo Road have any available units?
6930 Romeo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 6930 Romeo Road have?
Some of 6930 Romeo Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6930 Romeo Road currently offering any rent specials?
6930 Romeo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6930 Romeo Road pet-friendly?
No, 6930 Romeo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 6930 Romeo Road offer parking?
No, 6930 Romeo Road does not offer parking.
Does 6930 Romeo Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6930 Romeo Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6930 Romeo Road have a pool?
No, 6930 Romeo Road does not have a pool.
Does 6930 Romeo Road have accessible units?
No, 6930 Romeo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6930 Romeo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6930 Romeo Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6930 Romeo Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6930 Romeo Road has units with air conditioning.
