6930 Romeo Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court playground tennis court

Available this September, this home features an open floor plan and 2 levels of living space! Great master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Main level bath with double sinks and jacuzzi bathtub! Beautiful 3 season porch that opens up. Washer/Dryer in unit. Central air! Enjoy the parks less than 1 block away with Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, Baseball Diamonds, playground and lots of green space! Convenient to shopping, schools, and more! Sorry, no pets. Call today for a showing: 952-893-9900. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. Not accepting Section 8. No previous evictions or UDs. No felonies or crimes against persons or property.