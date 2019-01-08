Amenities

666 Mariner Way Available 04/01/20 3 Bed/1.5 Bath Townhome* Great location near Tamarack/Woodbury Dr- Available April 1 - This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome is located in a prime location- near shopping, restaurants, and freeway access within 1/2 mile. Main level: living room with laminate wood floors, dining area, kitchen, half bath, and access to the two car garage. Upper level: 3 bedrooms (master features a walk-in closet), full bathroom, and laundry.



Trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. Up to 2 small pets ok. MUST SEE! Available April 1, 2020.



