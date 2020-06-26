3424 Hazel Trl Unit C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Welcome to this gorgeous townhome in one of the best school districts in the twin cities, very convenient to local walking/biking trails! The association includes 2 pools, a basketball court and a tennis court! You can enter this 2-story through the double-car garage or through the front door from the patio. As you enter from the front door you will see an open, spacious main level with hardwood floors. This floor includes a living room with a gas fireplace, a kitchen with an island and updated, stainless steel appliances, a dining room and a 1/2 bathroom. A huge bonus for this home is that there is a 46" plasma TV with surround sound mounted above the fireplace that is being left for the tenants! As you make your way upstairs you will find a loft layout with an office area, laundry, a bedroom, full bathroom and a master suite. This is a beautiful home that is move-in ready! To schedule a private showing please call Garnet Real Estate Services at 651-491-8005. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st!