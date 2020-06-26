All apartments in Woodbury
Woodbury, MN
3424 Hazel Trl Unit C
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

3424 Hazel Trl Unit C

3424 Hazel Trl · No Longer Available
Location

3424 Hazel Trl, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome to this gorgeous townhome in one of the best school districts in the twin cities, very convenient to local walking/biking trails! The association includes 2 pools, a basketball court and a tennis court! You can enter this 2-story through the double-car garage or through the front door from the patio. As you enter from the front door you will see an open, spacious main level with hardwood floors. This floor includes a living room with a gas fireplace, a kitchen with an island and updated, stainless steel appliances, a dining room and a 1/2 bathroom. A huge bonus for this home is that there is a 46" plasma TV with surround sound mounted above the fireplace that is being left for the tenants! As you make your way upstairs you will find a loft layout with an office area, laundry, a bedroom, full bathroom and a master suite. This is a beautiful home that is move-in ready! To schedule a private showing please call Garnet Real Estate Services at 651-491-8005. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3424 Hazel Trl Unit C have any available units?
3424 Hazel Trl Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 3424 Hazel Trl Unit C have?
Some of 3424 Hazel Trl Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3424 Hazel Trl Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
3424 Hazel Trl Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3424 Hazel Trl Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 3424 Hazel Trl Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 3424 Hazel Trl Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 3424 Hazel Trl Unit C offers parking.
Does 3424 Hazel Trl Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3424 Hazel Trl Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3424 Hazel Trl Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 3424 Hazel Trl Unit C has a pool.
Does 3424 Hazel Trl Unit C have accessible units?
No, 3424 Hazel Trl Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 3424 Hazel Trl Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3424 Hazel Trl Unit C has units with dishwashers.
Does 3424 Hazel Trl Unit C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3424 Hazel Trl Unit C has units with air conditioning.
