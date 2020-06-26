All apartments in Woodbury
Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
2566 Mallard Dr
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:39 AM

2566 Mallard Dr

2566 Mallard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2566 Mallard Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2566 Mallard Dr Available 04/01/20 End Unit Townhouse Available April 1, Loft Area, Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings, Patio - End unit townhouse available April 1 in Woodbury. Vaulted ceilings in the living room with a gas fireplace. Kitchen has a breakfast bar and all appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. The kitchen connects to the dining room which has a walkout to the patio. There's a half bathroom and mud room with washer/dryer on the main floor as well.
Both bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and connects to the full bathroom. The bathroom also connects to the loft area that's between the bedrooms.
This townhouse has central a/c and a 2 car attached garage. It's a great end unit that edges up to the woods on the property.

Rent includes trash and association dues
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
One dog up to 25 lbs. is okay with $50/month pet fee. Sorry no cats.
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3394896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2566 Mallard Dr have any available units?
2566 Mallard Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 2566 Mallard Dr have?
Some of 2566 Mallard Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2566 Mallard Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2566 Mallard Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2566 Mallard Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2566 Mallard Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2566 Mallard Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2566 Mallard Dr offers parking.
Does 2566 Mallard Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2566 Mallard Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2566 Mallard Dr have a pool?
No, 2566 Mallard Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2566 Mallard Dr have accessible units?
No, 2566 Mallard Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2566 Mallard Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2566 Mallard Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2566 Mallard Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2566 Mallard Dr has units with air conditioning.
