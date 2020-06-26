Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2566 Mallard Dr Available 04/01/20 End Unit Townhouse Available April 1, Loft Area, Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings, Patio - End unit townhouse available April 1 in Woodbury. Vaulted ceilings in the living room with a gas fireplace. Kitchen has a breakfast bar and all appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. The kitchen connects to the dining room which has a walkout to the patio. There's a half bathroom and mud room with washer/dryer on the main floor as well.

Both bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and connects to the full bathroom. The bathroom also connects to the loft area that's between the bedrooms.

This townhouse has central a/c and a 2 car attached garage. It's a great end unit that edges up to the woods on the property.



Rent includes trash and association dues

$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

One dog up to 25 lbs. is okay with $50/month pet fee. Sorry no cats.

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3394896)