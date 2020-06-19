2478 Cobble Hill Alcove

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage

Come check out this 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located near Lake Road just off of HWY 494. This unit includes 1 car detached garage and an additional lot space. Free washer and dryer in condo. Deck, Gas Fireplace, Tall Closets. Situated within walking distance of both Carver Lake Park and Ojibway Park. Well behaved pets allowed with additional deposit. Trash, lawn care & snow removal provided by the owner. Tenant pays water, gas & electric. Property is not Section 8 approved. $55 per adult application fee.