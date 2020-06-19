All apartments in Woodbury
2478 Cobble Hill Alcove
2478 Cobble Hill Alcove

2478 Cobble Hill Alcove · No Longer Available
Location

2478 Cobble Hill Alcove, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
Come check out this 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located near Lake Road just off of HWY 494. This unit includes 1 car detached garage and an additional lot space. Free washer and dryer in condo. Deck, Gas Fireplace, Tall Closets. Situated within walking distance of both Carver Lake Park and Ojibway Park. Well behaved pets allowed with additional deposit. Trash, lawn care & snow removal provided by the owner. Tenant pays water, gas & electric. Property is not Section 8 approved. $55 per adult application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2478 Cobble Hill Alcove have any available units?
2478 Cobble Hill Alcove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 2478 Cobble Hill Alcove have?
Some of 2478 Cobble Hill Alcove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2478 Cobble Hill Alcove currently offering any rent specials?
2478 Cobble Hill Alcove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2478 Cobble Hill Alcove pet-friendly?
No, 2478 Cobble Hill Alcove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 2478 Cobble Hill Alcove offer parking?
Yes, 2478 Cobble Hill Alcove offers parking.
Does 2478 Cobble Hill Alcove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2478 Cobble Hill Alcove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2478 Cobble Hill Alcove have a pool?
Yes, 2478 Cobble Hill Alcove has a pool.
Does 2478 Cobble Hill Alcove have accessible units?
No, 2478 Cobble Hill Alcove does not have accessible units.
Does 2478 Cobble Hill Alcove have units with dishwashers?
No, 2478 Cobble Hill Alcove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2478 Cobble Hill Alcove have units with air conditioning?
No, 2478 Cobble Hill Alcove does not have units with air conditioning.

