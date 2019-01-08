2472 Cobble Hill Alcove

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhome that features in unit laundry, and a cozy carpeted living room with a fireplace. Balcony off the living room has great views of the easily accessible green space and walkway located directly off of the unit. One car detached garage also included in addition to a designated parking space. Snow/Lawn care included!



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available 10/6/18

Contact us to schedule a showing.