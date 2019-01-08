All apartments in Woodbury
2472 Cobble Hill Alcove

2472 Cobble Hill Alcove · No Longer Available
Location

2472 Cobble Hill Alcove, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhome that features in unit laundry, and a cozy carpeted living room with a fireplace. Balcony off the living room has great views of the easily accessible green space and walkway located directly off of the unit. One car detached garage also included in addition to a designated parking space. Snow/Lawn care included!

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available 10/6/18
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2472 Cobble Hill Alcove have any available units?
2472 Cobble Hill Alcove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 2472 Cobble Hill Alcove have?
Some of 2472 Cobble Hill Alcove's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2472 Cobble Hill Alcove currently offering any rent specials?
2472 Cobble Hill Alcove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2472 Cobble Hill Alcove pet-friendly?
Yes, 2472 Cobble Hill Alcove is pet friendly.
Does 2472 Cobble Hill Alcove offer parking?
Yes, 2472 Cobble Hill Alcove offers parking.
Does 2472 Cobble Hill Alcove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2472 Cobble Hill Alcove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2472 Cobble Hill Alcove have a pool?
No, 2472 Cobble Hill Alcove does not have a pool.
Does 2472 Cobble Hill Alcove have accessible units?
No, 2472 Cobble Hill Alcove does not have accessible units.
Does 2472 Cobble Hill Alcove have units with dishwashers?
No, 2472 Cobble Hill Alcove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2472 Cobble Hill Alcove have units with air conditioning?
No, 2472 Cobble Hill Alcove does not have units with air conditioning.

