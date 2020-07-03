2335 Eagle Trace Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Here is the townhome you are looking for! Spacious end-unit - 1600 sq-ft. Open floor plan, gas fireplace and plenty of space on the main level for entertaining – complemented by a beautiful deck. Additionally, this home offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, a 2-car garage and laundry on the lower level. Upgraded with new appliances - washer dryer, stainless-steel cooking range, air-conditioning unit and a new water heater! Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Jacuzzi tub in bathroom with new granite counter-tops! Easy access to shopping. Don't delay this home will go fast!

Home is available for occupancy on 12/12/2019. Pets not allowed. Trash and lawn/snow removal paid for by owner. Tenant to pay all other utilities. Average gas/electric bill is $75-130 per month.