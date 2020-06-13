/
/
roberts
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:53 PM
12 Apartments for rent in Roberts, WI📍
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
207 W GRAHAM ST APT A
207 W Graham St, Roberts, WI
2 Bedrooms
$900
1080 sqft
Unit APT A Available 07/01/20 207 Graham St Duplex - Property Id: 291192 $900 + utilities per month. Located 1 mile from I-94. 10 miles from Hudson, River Falls, and New Richmond. Quiet neighborhood. Parking on-site. More photos to come.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
210 Jennifer Rae Junction S
210 Jennifer Rae Junction South, Roberts, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1475 sqft
One level living with the "Carlisle" plan. Custom built 3 bedroom 2 bath with sun room. Special features include 9' ceilings and all appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Roberts
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
107 S. Knowles Ave-203
107 S Knowles Ave, New Richmond, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
417 sqft
20 Unit Multi-Familly/2 Commercial Units This property was built in 1913 by Edward O'Malley as the New Richmond Hotel. It replaced the Nicollet House, which had been destroyed by the deadly cyclone on June 12, 1899.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
395 Valley Commons
395 Valley Commons, Hudson, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1730 sqft
2 Level Townhouse - *Available June 1st* This 2 level townhouse is conveniently located in the Red Cedar Canyon development with quick access to Hwy 35 and I-94, close to shopping areas and has walking trails and parks nearby.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
909 Fraser Ln
909 Fraser Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
B Available 07/01/20 This Willow River Twin Home has 3 acres of outdoor space for you and your household to relax with your pets after a long day. With plenty of room for 3 king size beds, an office and much more.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
109 E. Walnut Street-1
109 East Walnut Street, River Falls, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
392 sqft
8 Unit Multi-Family/5 Commercial Units This property, built in 1869, is the Historic Brackett Building in downtown River Falls. It started as the local grocery store, and over the years, it has housed many different businesses.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
735 N Montana Avenue
735 North Montana Avenue, New Richmond, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
This recently updated three bedroom one bathroom property is located on the western edge of New Richmond, and is in wonderful condition with a fenced in back yard. With plentiful cabinet space and spacious bedrooms, this house is hard to beat.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1301 Creekwood Drive
1301 Creekwood Drive, New Richmond, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1968 sqft
The "Tahoe" plan offers 3 bedrooms on one level with 3 baths. All appliances are provided including the washer and dryer. The "Tahoe" plan also offers a full basement for expansion. Let's see this home today!
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
903 Fraser Ln
903 Fraser Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
This Willow River Twin Home has 3 acres of outdoor space for you and your household to relax with your pets after a long day. With plenty of room for 3 king size beds, an office and much more.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
483 Tracey Ln
483 Tracey Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
A Available 05/01/20 3 bedroom Twin Homes with quick access to I-94. New Construction (2015 2016) *Photos are of similar or identical unit but not necessarily the exact unit. Please call us to schedule a viewing.
1 of 2
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
927 Johnson Drive
927 Johnson Drive, New Richmond, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 927 Johnson Drive in New Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Roberts rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,280.
Some of the colleges located in the Roberts area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Roberts from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, Bloomington, Burnsville, and Brooklyn Park.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNBloomington, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MN
Brooklyn Center, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNFridley, MNWest St. Paul, MNNew Richmond, WIHudson, WISomerset, WICottage Grove, MNHugo, MNOakdale, MN