Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Another excellent Renters Warehouse listing on Woodbury! This updated 1600 sq. ft. 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome comes complete with all new kitchen cabinets, newer fridge, newer carpet, fresh paint throughout, new windows, 2 car garage, washer and dryer, new bathroom vanities and toilets and plenty of storage. Enjoy the private deck and end unit privacy. The basement comes complete with a living room, bedroom and bathroom! This one is a must see! Call this place home April 1st for only $1800 per month. Tenant pays gas, electric water & sewer. Trash, lawn care and snow removal included. NO PETS! $55 application fee per adult. To set up a showing please call Justin at 612-202-3820 or visit www.RentersWarehouse.com for more information. 1953 Bielenberg Drive Woodbury, MN 55125