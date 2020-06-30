All apartments in Woodbury
1953 Bielenberg Drive

1953 Bielenberg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1953 Bielenberg Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Another excellent Renters Warehouse listing on Woodbury! This updated 1600 sq. ft. 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome comes complete with all new kitchen cabinets, newer fridge, newer carpet, fresh paint throughout, new windows, 2 car garage, washer and dryer, new bathroom vanities and toilets and plenty of storage. Enjoy the private deck and end unit privacy. The basement comes complete with a living room, bedroom and bathroom! This one is a must see! Call this place home April 1st for only $1800 per month. Tenant pays gas, electric water & sewer. Trash, lawn care and snow removal included. NO PETS! $55 application fee per adult. To set up a showing please call Justin at 612-202-3820 or visit www.RentersWarehouse.com for more information. 1953 Bielenberg Drive Woodbury, MN 55125

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1953 Bielenberg Drive have any available units?
1953 Bielenberg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 1953 Bielenberg Drive have?
Some of 1953 Bielenberg Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1953 Bielenberg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1953 Bielenberg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1953 Bielenberg Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1953 Bielenberg Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 1953 Bielenberg Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1953 Bielenberg Drive offers parking.
Does 1953 Bielenberg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1953 Bielenberg Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1953 Bielenberg Drive have a pool?
No, 1953 Bielenberg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1953 Bielenberg Drive have accessible units?
No, 1953 Bielenberg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1953 Bielenberg Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1953 Bielenberg Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1953 Bielenberg Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1953 Bielenberg Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

