Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11050 Sweetwater Path

11050 Sweetwater Path · No Longer Available
Location

11050 Sweetwater Path, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Beautiful, LIGHT-FILLED, 2800 square foot custom home, built in 2004 features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open floor plan, high ceilings, kitchen w GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, center island, GORGEOUS WOOD FLOORS, 2nd floor laundry, and more! Master bath has a JACUZZI tub, SEPARATE SHOWER, dual sinks. MBR looks over the back yard sitting area and waterscape! Deck walks out from DR, and down to the private and wooded back yard with professionally landscaped garden area, patio and waterscape, featuring two waterfalls! Ample play area for kids, too! 3-car attached garage!Close to 3M. Community pool and recreation area!Tenant pays gas, electric, water, trash recycle, cable, internet, and is responsible for weekly lawn cutting and snow removal. Waterscape and pond fully managed by owner.So Washington County ISD 833. Liberty Ridge Elementary, Lake Middle School, Woodbury Senior High School. Sorry, but no smokers and no pets. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11050 Sweetwater Path have any available units?
11050 Sweetwater Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 11050 Sweetwater Path have?
Some of 11050 Sweetwater Path's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11050 Sweetwater Path currently offering any rent specials?
11050 Sweetwater Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11050 Sweetwater Path pet-friendly?
No, 11050 Sweetwater Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 11050 Sweetwater Path offer parking?
Yes, 11050 Sweetwater Path offers parking.
Does 11050 Sweetwater Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11050 Sweetwater Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11050 Sweetwater Path have a pool?
Yes, 11050 Sweetwater Path has a pool.
Does 11050 Sweetwater Path have accessible units?
No, 11050 Sweetwater Path does not have accessible units.
Does 11050 Sweetwater Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11050 Sweetwater Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 11050 Sweetwater Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 11050 Sweetwater Path does not have units with air conditioning.

