11050 Sweetwater Path

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage hot tub internet access

Beautiful, LIGHT-FILLED, 2800 square foot custom home, built in 2004 features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open floor plan, high ceilings, kitchen w GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, center island, GORGEOUS WOOD FLOORS, 2nd floor laundry, and more! Master bath has a JACUZZI tub, SEPARATE SHOWER, dual sinks. MBR looks over the back yard sitting area and waterscape! Deck walks out from DR, and down to the private and wooded back yard with professionally landscaped garden area, patio and waterscape, featuring two waterfalls! Ample play area for kids, too! 3-car attached garage!Close to 3M. Community pool and recreation area!Tenant pays gas, electric, water, trash recycle, cable, internet, and is responsible for weekly lawn cutting and snow removal. Waterscape and pond fully managed by owner.So Washington County ISD 833. Liberty Ridge Elementary, Lake Middle School, Woodbury Senior High School. Sorry, but no smokers and no pets. Available immediately.