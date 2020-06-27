All apartments in Woodbury
Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
10776 Falling Water Lane Unit D
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

10776 Falling Water Lane Unit D

10776 Falling Water Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10776 Falling Water Lane, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
10776 Falling Water Lane Unit D Available 03/01/20 Fantastic, Newer 3bed/2.5bath Townhome*End Unit*Heated Garage*Dancing Waters* Available Mar 1 - Meticulously maintained end unit in Dancing Waters community! This beautiful 3 BR, 2.5BA near-new townhome has many upgrades and will delight new tenants. Underground HEATED 2 car garage with storage area included!

MAIN LEVEL: Open floor plan, updated throughout. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, lots of cabinet and counter space, and center island with pendent lights and breakfast bar. Informal dining area, family room with doors to the deck, and hardwood flooring. Spacious living room features a gas burning fireplace.

UPPER LEVEL: Spacious master suite with balcony, large walk-in closet, and beautiful master bathroom featuring heated floors & soaking tub. Two other nice size bedrooms also on this level.

Underground 2-Car HEATED private garage attached to the unit. Very large storage area off garage- could also possibly be used for a home gym! Trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. Located in the Dancing Waters community- many community amenities included such as: outdoor pool with splash pad, basketball court, sand volleyball court, parks, picnic areas, and walking trails. Small pets ok. Available for move in March 1, 2020.

(RLNE4979124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10776 Falling Water Lane Unit D have any available units?
10776 Falling Water Lane Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 10776 Falling Water Lane Unit D have?
Some of 10776 Falling Water Lane Unit D's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10776 Falling Water Lane Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
10776 Falling Water Lane Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10776 Falling Water Lane Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 10776 Falling Water Lane Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 10776 Falling Water Lane Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 10776 Falling Water Lane Unit D offers parking.
Does 10776 Falling Water Lane Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10776 Falling Water Lane Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10776 Falling Water Lane Unit D have a pool?
Yes, 10776 Falling Water Lane Unit D has a pool.
Does 10776 Falling Water Lane Unit D have accessible units?
No, 10776 Falling Water Lane Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 10776 Falling Water Lane Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 10776 Falling Water Lane Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10776 Falling Water Lane Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 10776 Falling Water Lane Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.
