Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking pool garage volleyball court

10776 Falling Water Lane Unit D Available 03/01/20 Fantastic, Newer 3bed/2.5bath Townhome*End Unit*Heated Garage*Dancing Waters* Available Mar 1 - Meticulously maintained end unit in Dancing Waters community! This beautiful 3 BR, 2.5BA near-new townhome has many upgrades and will delight new tenants. Underground HEATED 2 car garage with storage area included!



MAIN LEVEL: Open floor plan, updated throughout. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, lots of cabinet and counter space, and center island with pendent lights and breakfast bar. Informal dining area, family room with doors to the deck, and hardwood flooring. Spacious living room features a gas burning fireplace.



UPPER LEVEL: Spacious master suite with balcony, large walk-in closet, and beautiful master bathroom featuring heated floors & soaking tub. Two other nice size bedrooms also on this level.



Underground 2-Car HEATED private garage attached to the unit. Very large storage area off garage- could also possibly be used for a home gym! Trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. Located in the Dancing Waters community- many community amenities included such as: outdoor pool with splash pad, basketball court, sand volleyball court, parks, picnic areas, and walking trails. Small pets ok. Available for move in March 1, 2020.



(RLNE4979124)