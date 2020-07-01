All apartments in White Bear Lake
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

4542 Highway 61 N

4542 North Highway 61 · No Longer Available
Location

4542 North Highway 61, White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Rare opportunity to Celebrate Life & Vacation Lifestyle ON Fully Recreational White Bear Lake! Bring your boat, jet skis and floats as dock included with your rental! This 3+ Bed, 3 Bath home is perfectly located within in easy walking distance to the Marina, Downtown and the bike path around the lake leading to parks, shopping, dining and more! Beautifully updated neutral decor with very conscientious Owners who will put the dock in for you, remove in the fall and take care of mowing and snow removal so you can just relax have fun and enjoy the view! Home features light and bright spaces, hardwood floors, newer appliances, a patio and dock overlooking the bay. One car garage with two additional parking spaces available. Seller would prefer a year contract but may have some flexibility. Pets considered on a case by case situation.
Additional Pet deposit would be required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4542 Highway 61 N have any available units?
4542 Highway 61 N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Bear Lake, MN.
What amenities does 4542 Highway 61 N have?
Some of 4542 Highway 61 N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4542 Highway 61 N currently offering any rent specials?
4542 Highway 61 N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4542 Highway 61 N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4542 Highway 61 N is pet friendly.
Does 4542 Highway 61 N offer parking?
Yes, 4542 Highway 61 N offers parking.
Does 4542 Highway 61 N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4542 Highway 61 N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4542 Highway 61 N have a pool?
No, 4542 Highway 61 N does not have a pool.
Does 4542 Highway 61 N have accessible units?
No, 4542 Highway 61 N does not have accessible units.
Does 4542 Highway 61 N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4542 Highway 61 N has units with dishwashers.
Does 4542 Highway 61 N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4542 Highway 61 N does not have units with air conditioning.

