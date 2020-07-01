4542 Highway 61 N

Amenities

Rare opportunity to Celebrate Life & Vacation Lifestyle ON Fully Recreational White Bear Lake! Bring your boat, jet skis and floats as dock included with your rental! This 3+ Bed, 3 Bath home is perfectly located within in easy walking distance to the Marina, Downtown and the bike path around the lake leading to parks, shopping, dining and more! Beautifully updated neutral decor with very conscientious Owners who will put the dock in for you, remove in the fall and take care of mowing and snow removal so you can just relax have fun and enjoy the view! Home features light and bright spaces, hardwood floors, newer appliances, a patio and dock overlooking the bay. One car garage with two additional parking spaces available. Seller would prefer a year contract but may have some flexibility. Pets considered on a case by case situation.

Additional Pet deposit would be required.