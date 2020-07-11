/
apartments with washer dryer
63 Apartments for rent in White Bear Lake, MN with washer-dryer
1 of 22
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1299 County Road D Cir E
1299 County Road D Circle, Vadnais Heights, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,497
2915 sqft
Available August 15th,2020! This is an amazing 4 bedroom 4 bath home in Vadnais Heights. This home features tons of space and storage 2,915 square feet throughout. Awesome location, by Maplewood Mall, Schools, parks, Freeway access.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hazelwood
1613 County Rd D East C
1613 County Road D East, Maplewood, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Unit C Available 08/01/20 Executive Town home 2Br/2b in (WBL), Maplewood, MN - Property Id: 304878 Location: 1613 County Rd D East, Unit C, Maplewood, MN 55109 2BR/2BA - Executive Townhome living in high-demand Maplewood neighborhood in White Bear
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Little Canada
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,361
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Cardigan
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,100
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 29 at 11:24am
2 Units Available
Prosperity Heights
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
925 sqft
Situated across from Prosperity Heights Park, northeast of downtown St. Paul. Smoke-free community of one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, balconies, and updated appliances. Off-street parking. Pets welcome with fee.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 4057
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 8058
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 7024
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
1 Unit Available
Arcade Estates Townhomes
3477 Arcade St, Vadnais Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1080 sqft
Great location close to public transportation and major highways, including I-35 and I-694 for easy access to downtown. Units have large rooms, updated appliances and walk-in closets.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Dayton's Bluff
1252 7th St E D
1252 East 7th Street, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
Gorgeous 1BR apartment - APPLY NOW! - Property Id: 178719 #D is on 2nd floor of a quiet fourplex. Rent is $900. Gas Range, large living room and bedroom. Fully renovated bathroom. Shared laundry in basement.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Little Canada
950 County Road D E
950 County Road D, Little Canada, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2184 sqft
Just renovated 2184 square ft, 4 Bed 2 bath - Property Id: 307195 Wonderfully updated 4 bed, 2 bath home! Has new appliances, paint and flooring. Also has a 2 car garage with a car port for extra storage.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1634 Helena Road
1634 Helena Road North, Oakdale, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Large 2/Bedroom Townhouse with attached garage - Property Id: 270155 Newly remodeled townhouse in a great location. Upgrades include; new furnace & air, paint, carpet (Bedroom), Vinyl thought the rest of the house, 1 and 1/2 bath updated as well.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Payne - Phalen
952 Lawson Ave E
952 East Lawson Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom Single Family House in Payne-Phalen neighborhood!! - Another great listing from Steve and Housing Hub! Available Now!! Finishing touches are being completed on this 3 bedroom home, blocks from Seventh Street in the Payne-Phalen
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Sitzer
303 Dennison Ave
303 Dennison Avenue, Shoreview, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. This home is located in the much desired Moundsview School District. Refinished hardwood floors and updated kitchen and bathroom. Finished lower level with family room and den.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
Payne - Phalen
891 Geranium Avenue E # 2
891 East Geranium Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
754 sqft
Garage Parking! Laundry! 1 bedroom+den-St Paul! Check out this recently renovated-1 Bed/1 Bath + Den- Second Floor Unit-St. Paul. This charming 1 bedroom, upper level unit has separate entrance.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
25 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,194
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
1292 sqft
Stunning Art Deco building featuring studio to three-bedroom units. Next to Mississippi River, close to Union Depot, Route 52 and I-94. Entertainment just minutes away. Rooftop terrace, fitness center, historic lobby, parking.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
Energy Park
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
898 sqft
Luxury rentals in prime location of the Energy Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Landscaped gardens and immaculate grounds. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
32 Units Available
West Seventh
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,150
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,516
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1258 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
30 Units Available
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,558
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,138
1633 sqft
A vibrant community and an active lifestyle. Luxury two-, three- or four-bedroom manor style townhomes featuring fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, fireplaces and balcony/patio. Near Eagle Valley Golf course and all city amenities.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
2 Units Available
Summit - University
Crocus Hill Flats
744 Ashland Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
775 sqft
Nestled in the beautiful Summit Hill neighborhood in St. Paul, you’ll love this unique building! Crocus Hill Flats has unique one, two- and three-bedroom apartments, filled with natural light from oversize windows.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 8 at 09:38pm
$
24 Units Available
West Seventh
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,240
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1091 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
8 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,390
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,226
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
1 Unit Available
Falcon Heights
Falcon Heights Town Square
1550 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,271
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near schools and area parks. This newer community offers modern amenities. Pets permitted. Controlled access provided. Large closets and carpeting throughout these homes. Balconies provided.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
38 Units Available
West Seventh
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,432
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1464 sqft
This development is a comfortable and modern place to live. Units include riverfront views, unique floor plans, full-sized washers and dryers, plank-style kitchen flooring, and gourmet kitchens complete with islands.
