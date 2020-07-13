All apartments in White Bear Lake
Find more places like Lakewood Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Bear Lake, MN
/
Lakewood Hills
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:39 PM

Lakewood Hills

Open Now until 7pm
3185 Karth Rd · (619) 319-9419
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
White Bear Lake
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3185 Karth Rd, White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 124 · Avail. now

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakewood Hills.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
rent controlled
pool
courtyard
game room
Lakewood Hills Apartments in White Bear Lake, Minnesota is located on a four acre wooded preserve. Lakewood Hills is a one-of-a-kind community offering 1, 1 plus den and 2 bedroom pet-friendly apartments for rent. With heated underground parking, picnic area, a party room and billiard room, you will find yourself right at home! The Available Apartments at Lakewood Hills are just minutes from Maplewood Mall shopping and lakes. Take your dog for a walk, or run around the wooded Lakewood pond and your cat will surely enjoy the views and breeze from your balcony. Remodeled apartments include open kitchens with custom cabinetry, some with split-bedroom layouts and walk-in closets. Lakewood Hills offers floor plans with airy great rooms and bedrooms that will be sure to fit your needs. If you're looking for relaxing country-living tucked away, but close to St. Paul and Minneapolis, Lakewood Hills is the place to be! Call today for a personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: None
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply; call for detailsWeight restrictions: 75 lbs
Dogs
deposit: Dog: $350
limit: yes 1 dog max
rent: Dog: $25/month
Cats
deposit: Cat: $150
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: Cat: $15/month
Parking Details: heated underground parking: space included with leaseopen parking. Garage lot. Heated underground garage. Surface lot. Heated underground garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakewood Hills have any available units?
Lakewood Hills has a unit available for $1,535 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Lakewood Hills have?
Some of Lakewood Hills's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakewood Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Lakewood Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakewood Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakewood Hills is pet friendly.
Does Lakewood Hills offer parking?
Yes, Lakewood Hills offers parking.
Does Lakewood Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lakewood Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakewood Hills have a pool?
Yes, Lakewood Hills has a pool.
Does Lakewood Hills have accessible units?
No, Lakewood Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Lakewood Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakewood Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does Lakewood Hills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lakewood Hills has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Lakewood Hills?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

White Bear Lake 2 BedroomsWhite Bear Lake Apartments with Parking
White Bear Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsWhite Bear Lake Pet Friendly Places
White Bear Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MN
Waconia, MNFalcon Heights, MNIsanti, MNBig Lake, MNExcelsior, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNHugo, MNNew Richmond, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity