Lakewood Hills Apartments in White Bear Lake, Minnesota is located on a four acre wooded preserve. Lakewood Hills is a one-of-a-kind community offering 1, 1 plus den and 2 bedroom pet-friendly apartments for rent. With heated underground parking, picnic area, a party room and billiard room, you will find yourself right at home! The Available Apartments at Lakewood Hills are just minutes from Maplewood Mall shopping and lakes. Take your dog for a walk, or run around the wooded Lakewood pond and your cat will surely enjoy the views and breeze from your balcony. Remodeled apartments include open kitchens with custom cabinetry, some with split-bedroom layouts and walk-in closets. Lakewood Hills offers floor plans with airy great rooms and bedrooms that will be sure to fit your needs. If you're looking for relaxing country-living tucked away, but close to St. Paul and Minneapolis, Lakewood Hills is the place to be! Call today for a personal tour!