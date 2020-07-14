Amenities
Cherry Court apartments in White Bear Lake, MN offer studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent. Cherry Court is located a half-mile from White Bear Lake in a community with a small town feel, just minutes from the Twin Cities. Within the community is garage parking, extra storage, an outdoor pool and sundeck, BBQ area and onsite laundry. Cherry Court Apartments feature a patio or balcony, oversized windows, separate dining area, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Your cat is welcome too at Cherry Court. Call today for more information and to schedule a tour