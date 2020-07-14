Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed 24hr maintenance courtyard hot tub

Cherry Court apartments in White Bear Lake, MN offer studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent. Cherry Court is located a half-mile from White Bear Lake in a community with a small town feel, just minutes from the Twin Cities. Within the community is garage parking, extra storage, an outdoor pool and sundeck, BBQ area and onsite laundry. Cherry Court Apartments feature a patio or balcony, oversized windows, separate dining area, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Your cat is welcome too at Cherry Court. Call today for more information and to schedule a tour