Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Cherry Court

2095 Dotte Dr · (443) 991-8903
Location

2095 Dotte Dr, White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cherry Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
courtyard
hot tub
Cherry Court apartments in White Bear Lake, MN offer studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent. Cherry Court is located a half-mile from White Bear Lake in a community with a small town feel, just minutes from the Twin Cities. Within the community is garage parking, extra storage, an outdoor pool and sundeck, BBQ area and onsite laundry. Cherry Court Apartments feature a patio or balcony, oversized windows, separate dining area, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Your cat is welcome too at Cherry Court. Call today for more information and to schedule a tour

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250 depending on credit
Move-in Fees: $99 admin fee
Additional: None
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
Parking Details: Open parking; Garage: $75/month.
Storage Details: Garage: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cherry Court have any available units?
Cherry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Bear Lake, MN.
What amenities does Cherry Court have?
Some of Cherry Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cherry Court currently offering any rent specials?
Cherry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cherry Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Cherry Court is pet friendly.
Does Cherry Court offer parking?
Yes, Cherry Court offers parking.
Does Cherry Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cherry Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cherry Court have a pool?
Yes, Cherry Court has a pool.
Does Cherry Court have accessible units?
No, Cherry Court does not have accessible units.
Does Cherry Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cherry Court has units with dishwashers.
Does Cherry Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cherry Court has units with air conditioning.
