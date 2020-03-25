All apartments in St. Louis Park
8214 West 35th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:52 PM

8214 West 35th Street · (612) 428-3198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8214 West 35th Street, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Aquila

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1665 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

This recently updated 4 bedroom home boasts a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and soft close cabinets. The main level features hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms, and a bathroom. The lower level walkout features a spacious family room, a fourth bedroom, and tons of storage space. Located in Saint Louis Park close to neighborhood parks and Knollwood Mall.

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/8214W35thViewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $35, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8214 West 35th Street have any available units?
8214 West 35th Street has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8214 West 35th Street have?
Some of 8214 West 35th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8214 West 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8214 West 35th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8214 West 35th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8214 West 35th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8214 West 35th Street offer parking?
No, 8214 West 35th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8214 West 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8214 West 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8214 West 35th Street have a pool?
No, 8214 West 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8214 West 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 8214 West 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8214 West 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8214 West 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8214 West 35th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8214 West 35th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
