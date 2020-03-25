8214 West 35th Street

Amenities
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!
This recently updated 4 bedroom home boasts a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and soft close cabinets. The main level features hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms, and a bathroom. The lower level walkout features a spacious family room, a fourth bedroom, and tons of storage space. Located in Saint Louis Park close to neighborhood parks and Knollwood Mall.
Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/8214W35thViewing2020
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $35, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.