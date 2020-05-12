All apartments in St. Louis Park
5970 W 16th St Apt 715

5970 16th Street West
Location

5970 16th Street West, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Blackstone

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Must see 2002 built town home in a prime location in West End just minutes from downtown. This unit has an open layout featuring new carpet, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, loft/office area, and washer/dryer conveniently located on the same level as both BR's. It also includes a very spacious BR with walk in closet, and double sinks, soaking tub, with separate stand up shower in the full bathroom. Water, garbage, snow removal, and lawn maintenance included in the price. Call for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5970 W 16th St Apt 715 have any available units?
5970 W 16th St Apt 715 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 5970 W 16th St Apt 715 have?
Some of 5970 W 16th St Apt 715's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5970 W 16th St Apt 715 currently offering any rent specials?
5970 W 16th St Apt 715 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5970 W 16th St Apt 715 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5970 W 16th St Apt 715 is pet friendly.
Does 5970 W 16th St Apt 715 offer parking?
Yes, 5970 W 16th St Apt 715 offers parking.
Does 5970 W 16th St Apt 715 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5970 W 16th St Apt 715 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5970 W 16th St Apt 715 have a pool?
No, 5970 W 16th St Apt 715 does not have a pool.
Does 5970 W 16th St Apt 715 have accessible units?
No, 5970 W 16th St Apt 715 does not have accessible units.
Does 5970 W 16th St Apt 715 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5970 W 16th St Apt 715 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5970 W 16th St Apt 715 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5970 W 16th St Apt 715 has units with air conditioning.
