5970 W 16th St Apt 715

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Must see 2002 built town home in a prime location in West End just minutes from downtown. This unit has an open layout featuring new carpet, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, loft/office area, and washer/dryer conveniently located on the same level as both BR's. It also includes a very spacious BR with walk in closet, and double sinks, soaking tub, with separate stand up shower in the full bathroom. Water, garbage, snow removal, and lawn maintenance included in the price. Call for more information.