400 Shelard Pkwy Unit 203.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

AVAILABLE NOW! no pets, no subsidy housing.



Very nice second floor unit, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Twin Fountains condominiums.



Beautiful hardwood floors, living room has ascetic fireplace, large master bedroom, full bathroom with tile flooring, stacked washer and dryer in unit. Private balcony overlooking green space and outdoor pool that also has a private storage closet.



Lots of outdoor green space, outdoor heated pool, one car detached garage with opener, lots of off street parking. Easy access to Hwy 169 and 394. Close to General Mills Nature Preserve, restaurants and shopping. Convenient to Ridgedale Center and the West End.



Requirements: Income 3 x rent amount, no smoking, no pets, good rental history, no evictions, no criminal, no subsidy housing. Maximum two occupants.



Security deposit $1,195, $40 application fee per adult. www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com