Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:09 AM

400 Shelard Pkwy Unit 203

400 Shelard Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

400 Shelard Parkway, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Shelard Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! no pets, no subsidy housing.

Very nice second floor unit, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Twin Fountains condominiums.

Beautiful hardwood floors, living room has ascetic fireplace, large master bedroom, full bathroom with tile flooring, stacked washer and dryer in unit. Private balcony overlooking green space and outdoor pool that also has a private storage closet.

Lots of outdoor green space, outdoor heated pool, one car detached garage with opener, lots of off street parking. Easy access to Hwy 169 and 394. Close to General Mills Nature Preserve, restaurants and shopping. Convenient to Ridgedale Center and the West End.

Requirements: Income 3 x rent amount, no smoking, no pets, good rental history, no evictions, no criminal, no subsidy housing. Maximum two occupants.

Security deposit $1,195, $40 application fee per adult. www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 400 Shelard Pkwy Unit 203 have any available units?
400 Shelard Pkwy Unit 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 400 Shelard Pkwy Unit 203 have?
Some of 400 Shelard Pkwy Unit 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Shelard Pkwy Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
400 Shelard Pkwy Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Shelard Pkwy Unit 203 pet-friendly?
No, 400 Shelard Pkwy Unit 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 400 Shelard Pkwy Unit 203 offer parking?
Yes, 400 Shelard Pkwy Unit 203 offers parking.
Does 400 Shelard Pkwy Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Shelard Pkwy Unit 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Shelard Pkwy Unit 203 have a pool?
Yes, 400 Shelard Pkwy Unit 203 has a pool.
Does 400 Shelard Pkwy Unit 203 have accessible units?
Yes, 400 Shelard Pkwy Unit 203 has accessible units.
Does 400 Shelard Pkwy Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Shelard Pkwy Unit 203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Shelard Pkwy Unit 203 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 400 Shelard Pkwy Unit 203 has units with air conditioning.

