St. Louis Park, MN
3701 Joppa Avenue S
Last updated October 23 2019 at 6:41 PM

3701 Joppa Avenue S

3701 Joppa Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3701 Joppa Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Minikahda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Here's another great listing from Renters Warehouse!This is a beautiful 2 bed 2 bath side by side twin-home with shared front entry.The unit has a main level w/ wood floors throughout the living and dining area, new kitchen w/ Stainless Steel appliances and plenty of cabinet storage.Upstairs hosts two bedrooms w/ wood floors and a remodeled full bath.The basement is brand new w/ new carpet throughout the family room, new 3/4 bath w/ stand up shower, and laundry room w/ free front loading washer/dryer.One garage space included, additional garage space available for $50/month. Sorry, no pets. Application fee of $55/adult; one time administrative fee of $150. To schedule a showing, copy and paste on the following link: https https://showmojo.com/l/81eec47096

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 Joppa Avenue S have any available units?
3701 Joppa Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 3701 Joppa Avenue S have?
Some of 3701 Joppa Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 Joppa Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Joppa Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Joppa Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 3701 Joppa Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 3701 Joppa Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 3701 Joppa Avenue S offers parking.
Does 3701 Joppa Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3701 Joppa Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Joppa Avenue S have a pool?
No, 3701 Joppa Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 3701 Joppa Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 3701 Joppa Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 Joppa Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3701 Joppa Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3701 Joppa Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3701 Joppa Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
