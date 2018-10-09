3701 Joppa Avenue S

Amenities

Here's another great listing from Renters Warehouse!This is a beautiful 2 bed 2 bath side by side twin-home with shared front entry.The unit has a main level w/ wood floors throughout the living and dining area, new kitchen w/ Stainless Steel appliances and plenty of cabinet storage.Upstairs hosts two bedrooms w/ wood floors and a remodeled full bath.The basement is brand new w/ new carpet throughout the family room, new 3/4 bath w/ stand up shower, and laundry room w/ free front loading washer/dryer.One garage space included, additional garage space available for $50/month. Sorry, no pets. Application fee of $55/adult; one time administrative fee of $150. To schedule a showing, copy and paste on the following link: https https://showmojo.com/l/81eec47096