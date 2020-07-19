All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

3010 Nevada Ave S

3010 Nevada Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3010 Nevada Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Oak Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 4BD St Louis Park Home for Rent - Property Id: 96122

Text 'SLP' to (763) 445-9131 for the latest list of homes

4BD / 3BA St Louis Park home for rent. Freshly painted and new carpet. Enjoy spending time on large deck overlooking fenced backyard. Unfinished lower level is ready to be finished or a great space for a workshop or kids play area. Close to parks, trails and easy hwy access. A must see!

Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!

Reply to this ad or text the cities you are looking to live in to (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.

Qualifications :

550 credit score - Short Sales OK
3 times rent in combined income (between all adults) - Bankruptcy OK
No Violent felonies - Foreclosures OK
No evictions

* Home pictured is representation of potential rental home
**Home of your choice will be purchased and rented back to you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96122
Property Id 96122

(RLNE4648172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 Nevada Ave S have any available units?
3010 Nevada Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 3010 Nevada Ave S have?
Some of 3010 Nevada Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 Nevada Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3010 Nevada Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 Nevada Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3010 Nevada Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3010 Nevada Ave S offer parking?
No, 3010 Nevada Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 3010 Nevada Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3010 Nevada Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 Nevada Ave S have a pool?
No, 3010 Nevada Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3010 Nevada Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3010 Nevada Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 Nevada Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3010 Nevada Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 3010 Nevada Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3010 Nevada Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

