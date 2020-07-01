2942 Texa Tonka Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Virtual showing: https://youtu.be/ldEKSmezGx4 Available NOW! This home features a newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances & updated mechanicals, not to mention the Master en-suite on the upper level, two main floor bedrooms with an tastefully updated main floor full bath. The lower level has a beautiful family room with a faux fireplace giving great ambiance to any occasion, a bar area with room for a games/card table and ample subtle storage space that will surprise and impress any new resident. 1 car detached garage. A delightful and fantastic outdoor living space awaits your pleasure as you enjoy a fenced in yard, a great patio/deck - you are sure to create many memories in every aspect of this well appointed home. (RENT: $1,825) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,825) (PETS: Dog only pending owner approval and additional deposit) $150 admin fee, $55 application fee and $7/month payment processing fee. This home is NOT section 8 approved. Schedule all showings online Copy and Paste: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery