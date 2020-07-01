All apartments in St. Louis Park
Find more places like 2942 Texa Tonka Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis Park, MN
/
2942 Texa Tonka Avenue
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:35 PM

2942 Texa Tonka Avenue

2942 Texa Tonka Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2942 Texa Tonka Avenue, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Cobblecrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Virtual showing: https://youtu.be/ldEKSmezGx4 Available NOW! This home features a newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances & updated mechanicals, not to mention the Master en-suite on the upper level, two main floor bedrooms with an tastefully updated main floor full bath. The lower level has a beautiful family room with a faux fireplace giving great ambiance to any occasion, a bar area with room for a games/card table and ample subtle storage space that will surprise and impress any new resident. 1 car detached garage. A delightful and fantastic outdoor living space awaits your pleasure as you enjoy a fenced in yard, a great patio/deck - you are sure to create many memories in every aspect of this well appointed home. (RENT: $1,825) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,825) (PETS: Dog only pending owner approval and additional deposit) $150 admin fee, $55 application fee and $7/month payment processing fee. This home is NOT section 8 approved. Schedule all showings online Copy and Paste: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2942 Texa Tonka Avenue have any available units?
2942 Texa Tonka Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 2942 Texa Tonka Avenue have?
Some of 2942 Texa Tonka Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2942 Texa Tonka Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2942 Texa Tonka Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2942 Texa Tonka Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2942 Texa Tonka Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 2942 Texa Tonka Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2942 Texa Tonka Avenue offers parking.
Does 2942 Texa Tonka Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2942 Texa Tonka Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2942 Texa Tonka Avenue have a pool?
No, 2942 Texa Tonka Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2942 Texa Tonka Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2942 Texa Tonka Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2942 Texa Tonka Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2942 Texa Tonka Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2942 Texa Tonka Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2942 Texa Tonka Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camerata - Hoigaard Village
5600 Camerata Way
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Uptown West Apartments
3150 Raleigh Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Louisiana Oaks Apartments
7201 Walker St
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Helix Apartments
7450 Highway 7
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Colonial Terrace
5621 Minnetonka Blvd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Elan West End
1325 Utica Avenue South
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Excelsior & Grand
3820 Grand Way
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Lou Park Apartments
1351 Hampshire Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55426

Similar Pages

St. Louis Park 1 BedroomsSt. Louis Park 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Park Apartments with ParkingSt. Louis Park Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolfe ParkTriangleEliot
Oak HillElmwood
BirchwoodBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities