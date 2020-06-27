Amenities

Another excellent from RentersWarehouse!!!. Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home located in Shoreview features a kitchen with white appliances, an eat- in area and separate dining area. There is a screened in porch off the dining room for entertaining. Bedrooms and living room on upper level. Lower level family room has a brick fireplace. Lower level laundry and bath. Close to shopping, restaurants and schools. 2 car garage. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: NO Pets. To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 617 Donegal Cir Shoreview MN 55126