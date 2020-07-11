/
apartments with washer dryer
174 Apartments for rent in Shoreview, MN with washer-dryer
Grass Lake
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The great outdoors is right outside your door. Take off on trails, hit the lakes then come home to the most stylish and well-designed apartments in Shoreview.
Cardigan
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,100
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Rice Creek - Brookside
The Edison at Rice Creek
2020 Bluestem Lane, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,540
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,764
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1396 sqft
Luxury, Lifestyle, and Location, all wrapped into one—Edison at Rice Creek invites you to settle for nothing else but lavish living in the heart of the Twin City Gateway.
Sitzer
303 Dennison Ave
303 Dennison Avenue, Shoreview, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. This home is located in the much desired Moundsview School District. Refinished hardwood floors and updated kitchen and bathroom. Finished lower level with family room and den.
Results within 1 mile of Shoreview
Little Canada
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,361
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Results within 5 miles of Shoreview
Energy Park
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
898 sqft
Luxury rentals in prime location of the Energy Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Landscaped gardens and immaculate grounds. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance. Pet friendly.
Falcon Heights
Falcon Heights Town Square
1550 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,271
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near schools and area parks. This newer community offers modern amenities. Pets permitted. Controlled access provided. Large closets and carpeting throughout these homes. Balconies provided.
Energy Park
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1056 sqft
Prime location apartments. Pet-friendly units with in-suite laundry, appliances and patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Energy Park Business and Technology Centers and Minnesota State Fair.
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 4057
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 8058
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 7024
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Arcade Estates Townhomes
3477 Arcade St, Vadnais Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1080 sqft
Great location close to public transportation and major highways, including I-35 and I-694 for easy access to downtown. Units have large rooms, updated appliances and walk-in closets.
Black Forest
5631 W. Bavarian Pass
5631 West Bavarian Pass, Fridley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
Washer/Dryer in unit! 2 bedroom Townhome Fridley! Stunning 2 bed/2 bath Townhome with beautiful updates throughout. Charming kitchen with stainless steel appliances, walk out basement, private deck and attached garage.
1299 County Road D Cir E
1299 County Road D Circle, Vadnais Heights, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,497
2915 sqft
Available August 15th,2020! This is an amazing 4 bedroom 4 bath home in Vadnais Heights. This home features tons of space and storage 2,915 square feet throughout. Awesome location, by Maplewood Mall, Schools, parks, Freeway access.
9223 Bataan St NE
9223 Bataan Street Northeast, Blaine, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2300 sqft
9223 Bataan St NE Available 09/01/20 5 bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home in Blaine, 2 Car Garage, Central Air - 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Deck, Stove, Fridge, Dish washer, Washer / Dryer, Central Air. Large attached 2 car garage.
10550 National St NE
10550 National Street Northeast, Blaine, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1800 sqft
Beautiful Split Level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Blaine! This home features a nice dining area, living Room, 2 Bedrooms and bathroom on the main level. Rec Room, 3rd Bedroom in the walk out basement to patio and back yard.
Little Canada
950 County Road D E
950 County Road D, Little Canada, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2184 sqft
Just renovated 2184 square ft, 4 Bed 2 bath - Property Id: 307195 Wonderfully updated 4 bed, 2 bath home! Has new appliances, paint and flooring. Also has a 2 car garage with a car port for extra storage.
Flanery Park
1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE
1594 73 1/2 Avenue Northeast, Fridley, MN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/01/20 1594 73rd 1/2 Ave. NE - Property Id: 297905 This spacious 1300 sq. ft.
11670 Goodhue St NE
11670 Goodhue Street Northeast, Blaine, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2202 sqft
This immaculate, spacious home has everything you are looking for from the open floor plan to its proximity to restaurants and shopping.
Falcon Heights
1750 Larpenteur Avenue W
1750 Larpenteur Avenue West, Falcon Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
571 sqft
Brand new luxury studio apartment located on Larpentur Ave. near Snelling Ave. Quality finishing with walk-in shower, in-unit washer and dryer, plus a balcony.
Payne - Phalen
1294 Westminster St
1294 North Westminster Street, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
VIDEO TOUR 4 Bed 1 Bath Move-In Ready Home - Property Id: 239381 NEWLY updated home, V I D E O T O U R: https://youtu.be/d9Y9T5PDOgY.
Results within 10 miles of Shoreview
Highland
The Finn
725 Cleveland Ave S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,623
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,989
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,380
1275 sqft
Near Highland restaurants and boutiques. Luxurious interiors with an indoor fireplaces and coffee bar. Designer cabinetry, white oak plank flooring, and rolling barn doors on bedrooms. Built-in wine rack.
Downtown St. Paul
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,194
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
1292 sqft
Stunning Art Deco building featuring studio to three-bedroom units. Next to Mississippi River, close to Union Depot, Route 52 and I-94. Entertainment just minutes away. Rooftop terrace, fitness center, historic lobby, parking.
Downtown East
Edition
511 South 4th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,280
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1280 sqft
Three boutique East Town Minneapolis apartment buildings located in the heart of Minneapolis. Near four-acre Commons Park. Skyway system and retailers nearby. Patio and balcony available. Granite top counters and hardwood floors.
