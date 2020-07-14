All apartments in Shoreview
McMillan Apartments

157 Grass Lake Place · (651) 564-8594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN 55126
Cardigan

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 533 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 987 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 517 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Unit 234 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1114 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 523 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1533 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from McMillan Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
dog grooming area
e-payments
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome home to The McMillan! Our modern, luxury apartments in Shoreview, MN offer all of the energy of a vibrant urban community while maintaining the calm serenity of an inviting neighborhood. Located in Shoreview, with easy access to Interstate 694 and US-10, The McMillan is just minutes away from Bethel University & University of Northwestern, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Minneapolis & St. Paul have to offer.The McMillan offers a wide selection of unique studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes and exclusive community amenities like a sparkling pool with sundeck, state-of-the-art fitness center, community walking path, and inviting clubhouse. The McMillan sets the bar in all aspects of luxury living. Take a dip in our resort-style pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Minneapolis & St. Paul. Scroll through our photo gallery and you'll quickly rea

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Cats
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Surface Lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does McMillan Apartments have any available units?
McMillan Apartments has 10 units available starting at $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does McMillan Apartments have?
Some of McMillan Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is McMillan Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
McMillan Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is McMillan Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, McMillan Apartments is pet friendly.
Does McMillan Apartments offer parking?
Yes, McMillan Apartments offers parking.
Does McMillan Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, McMillan Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does McMillan Apartments have a pool?
Yes, McMillan Apartments has a pool.
Does McMillan Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, McMillan Apartments has accessible units.
Does McMillan Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, McMillan Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does McMillan Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, McMillan Apartments has units with air conditioning.
