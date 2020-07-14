McMillan Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments dog grooming area e-payments internet access online portal smoke-free community

Welcome home to The McMillan! Our modern, luxury apartments in Shoreview, MN offer all of the energy of a vibrant urban community while maintaining the calm serenity of an inviting neighborhood. Located in Shoreview, with easy access to Interstate 694 and US-10, The McMillan is just minutes away from Bethel University & University of Northwestern, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Minneapolis & St. Paul have to offer.The McMillan offers a wide selection of unique studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes and exclusive community amenities like a sparkling pool with sundeck, state-of-the-art fitness center, community walking path, and inviting clubhouse. The McMillan sets the bar in all aspects of luxury living. Take a dip in our resort-style pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Minneapolis & St. Paul. Scroll through our photo gallery and you'll quickly rea