Shoreview, MN
The Edison at Rice Creek
Last updated July 22 2020 at 3:47 AM

The Edison at Rice Creek

2020 Bluestem Lane · (651) 374-8490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
1st Month FREE when you apply by July 31st.
Location

2020 Bluestem Lane, Shoreview, MN 55126
Rice Creek - Brookside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-435 · Avail. Nov 1

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 1-200 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 1-202 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

See 146+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-223 · Avail. Nov 1

$1,764

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 1-415 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,764

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 1-423 · Avail. Nov 1

$1,764

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

See 101+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-135 · Avail. Nov 1

$2,289

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1337 sqft

Unit 1-337 · Avail. Nov 1

$2,289

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1337 sqft

Unit 1-438 · Avail. Nov 1

$2,289

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1337 sqft

See 53+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Edison at Rice Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
24hr maintenance
car charging
car wash area
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
yoga
Now Leasing ..... New Luxury Townhomes & Carriage Houses and Apartments!

Luxury, Lifestyle, and Location, all wrapped into one—Edison at Rice Creek invites you to settle for nothing else but lavish living in the heart of the Twin City Gateway. Striving to offer more than just another collection of apartments in Shoreview, MN, our community combines spacious living arrangements with a rich host of amenities to create a place worth calling home.

You can choose from a delightful mix of 1-bedroom carriage homes or 2 & 3-bedroom townhomes, all featuring private entries and attached garages with room for one or two cars. Inside, discover expansive cook-live-eat areas, cozy bedrooms with oversized walk-in closets, and luxury bathrooms with large vanities, along with full-size washers & dryers and built-in shelves. Want more? The modern kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, bar-top seating, vinyl plank floorings, and large vanities will steal your heart.

Our Shoreview apartments and townhomes

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant
Deposit: $250.00 deposit
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee $150
Additional: Renter's Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Dogs under 40lbs
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $150
rent: $40
restrictions: Weight limit of up to 40 lbs
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $100
rent: $15
restrictions: No restrictions
Parking Details: Surface lot. Garage lot. Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Edison at Rice Creek have any available units?
The Edison at Rice Creek has 309 units available starting at $1,540 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Edison at Rice Creek have?
Some of The Edison at Rice Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Edison at Rice Creek currently offering any rent specials?
The Edison at Rice Creek is offering the following rent specials: 1st Month FREE when you apply by July 31st.
Is The Edison at Rice Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, The Edison at Rice Creek is pet friendly.
Does The Edison at Rice Creek offer parking?
Yes, The Edison at Rice Creek offers parking.
Does The Edison at Rice Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Edison at Rice Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Edison at Rice Creek have a pool?
Yes, The Edison at Rice Creek has a pool.
Does The Edison at Rice Creek have accessible units?
Yes, The Edison at Rice Creek has accessible units.
Does The Edison at Rice Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Edison at Rice Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does The Edison at Rice Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Edison at Rice Creek has units with air conditioning.
