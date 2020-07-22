The Edison at Rice Creek

Amenities
Now Leasing ..... New Luxury Townhomes & Carriage Houses and Apartments!
Luxury, Lifestyle, and Location, all wrapped into one—Edison at Rice Creek invites you to settle for nothing else but lavish living in the heart of the Twin City Gateway. Striving to offer more than just another collection of apartments in Shoreview, MN, our community combines spacious living arrangements with a rich host of amenities to create a place worth calling home.
You can choose from a delightful mix of 1-bedroom carriage homes or 2 & 3-bedroom townhomes, all featuring private entries and attached garages with room for one or two cars. Inside, discover expansive cook-live-eat areas, cozy bedrooms with oversized walk-in closets, and luxury bathrooms with large vanities, along with full-size washers & dryers and built-in shelves. Want more? The modern kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, bar-top seating, vinyl plank floorings, and large vanities will steal your heart.
Our Shoreview apartments and townh