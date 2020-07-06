7458 Derby Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This home has a great kitchen with a breakfast bar, and flows to the living room with a gas fireplace and sliding glass door access to the outdoors. The main level also has a half bath. Both of the bedrooms and laundry are on the upper level with a full main bath and a master with a walk-in closet and an en suite. An attached 1-car garage is included as well as access to a community pool. Owner pays association dues, Tenant is responsible for Gas, Electric, Cable/Internet. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.