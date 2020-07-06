All apartments in Shakopee
Find more places like 7458 Derby Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shakopee, MN
/
7458 Derby Lane
Last updated May 7 2020 at 5:35 PM

7458 Derby Lane

7458 Derby Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shakopee
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7458 Derby Lane, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This home has a great kitchen with a breakfast bar, and flows to the living room with a gas fireplace and sliding glass door access to the outdoors. The main level also has a half bath. Both of the bedrooms and laundry are on the upper level with a full main bath and a master with a walk-in closet and an en suite. An attached 1-car garage is included as well as access to a community pool. Owner pays association dues, Tenant is responsible for Gas, Electric, Cable/Internet. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7458 Derby Lane have any available units?
7458 Derby Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 7458 Derby Lane have?
Some of 7458 Derby Lane's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7458 Derby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7458 Derby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7458 Derby Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7458 Derby Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shakopee.
Does 7458 Derby Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7458 Derby Lane offers parking.
Does 7458 Derby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7458 Derby Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7458 Derby Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7458 Derby Lane has a pool.
Does 7458 Derby Lane have accessible units?
No, 7458 Derby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7458 Derby Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7458 Derby Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7458 Derby Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7458 Derby Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd
Shakopee, MN 55379
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane
Shakopee, MN 55379
Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E
Shakopee, MN 55379

Similar Pages

Shakopee 1 BedroomsShakopee 2 Bedrooms
Shakopee Apartments with GarageShakopee Apartments with Parking
Shakopee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MN
Lakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University