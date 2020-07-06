7458 Derby Lane

Amenities
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This home has a great kitchen with a breakfast bar, and flows to the living room with a gas fireplace and sliding glass door access to the outdoors. The main level also has a half bath. Both of the bedrooms and laundry are on the upper level with a full main bath and a master with a walk-in closet and an en suite. An attached 1-car garage is included as well as access to a community pool. Owner pays association dues, Tenant is responsible for Gas, Electric, Cable/Internet. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.