Home
/
Shakopee, MN
/
439 Market Street South
Last updated February 22 2020 at 1:04 AM

439 Market Street South

439 Market Street South · No Longer Available
Location

439 Market Street South, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This four bedroom rental home has two bedrooms on the upper level and two bedrooms on the lower level. There is a remodeled kitchen and a deck overlooking the large backyard. Convenient Shakopee location walking distance to downtown restaurants and shopping.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 Market Street South have any available units?
439 Market Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 439 Market Street South have?
Some of 439 Market Street South's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 Market Street South currently offering any rent specials?
439 Market Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 Market Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 439 Market Street South is pet friendly.
Does 439 Market Street South offer parking?
No, 439 Market Street South does not offer parking.
Does 439 Market Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 439 Market Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 Market Street South have a pool?
No, 439 Market Street South does not have a pool.
Does 439 Market Street South have accessible units?
No, 439 Market Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 439 Market Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 439 Market Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 439 Market Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 439 Market Street South does not have units with air conditioning.

