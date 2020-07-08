All apartments in Shakopee
Home
/
Shakopee, MN
/
4104 Jarmann Lane
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:35 PM

4104 Jarmann Lane

4104 Jarmann Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4104 Jarmann Lane, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This great townhome has a great kitchen with matching appliances, a center island, tons of cabinet space and opens to the dining area and living room where you can walk out to a private patio. There is one bedroom on the main floor and two upstairs. The home also offers a 2-car attached garage and ample storage space and a nice laundry area. Tenant pays all utilities except trash, lawn care and snow removal. Sorry, no pets. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. Owner does not participate in section 8 or similar programs. To book a showing on this property go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to the property of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4104 Jarmann Lane have any available units?
4104 Jarmann Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 4104 Jarmann Lane have?
Some of 4104 Jarmann Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4104 Jarmann Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4104 Jarmann Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 Jarmann Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4104 Jarmann Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shakopee.
Does 4104 Jarmann Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4104 Jarmann Lane offers parking.
Does 4104 Jarmann Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4104 Jarmann Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 Jarmann Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4104 Jarmann Lane has a pool.
Does 4104 Jarmann Lane have accessible units?
No, 4104 Jarmann Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 Jarmann Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4104 Jarmann Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4104 Jarmann Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4104 Jarmann Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

