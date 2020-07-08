4104 Jarmann Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This great townhome has a great kitchen with matching appliances, a center island, tons of cabinet space and opens to the dining area and living room where you can walk out to a private patio. There is one bedroom on the main floor and two upstairs. The home also offers a 2-car attached garage and ample storage space and a nice laundry area. Tenant pays all utilities except trash, lawn care and snow removal. Sorry, no pets. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. Owner does not participate in section 8 or similar programs. To book a showing on this property go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to the property of interest.