2268 River Rock Lane

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This spacious townhome is in a private location, has great vaulted ceilings and an airy, open feel. The U-shaped kitchen has a breakfast bar and opens to a dining area. The living room area has 2 story ceilings that open to an upstairs loft. 2 bedrooms upstairs plus a full bath. 2 car attached garage. Pets welcome, dogs require a $350 deposit. Tenant pays water, gas and electric. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery