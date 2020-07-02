All apartments in Shakopee
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:45 PM

2268 River Rock Lane

2268 River Rock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2268 River Rock Lane, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This spacious townhome is in a private location, has great vaulted ceilings and an airy, open feel. The U-shaped kitchen has a breakfast bar and opens to a dining area. The living room area has 2 story ceilings that open to an upstairs loft. 2 bedrooms upstairs plus a full bath. 2 car attached garage. Pets welcome, dogs require a $350 deposit. Tenant pays water, gas and electric. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2268 River Rock Lane have any available units?
2268 River Rock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
Is 2268 River Rock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2268 River Rock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2268 River Rock Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2268 River Rock Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shakopee.
Does 2268 River Rock Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2268 River Rock Lane offers parking.
Does 2268 River Rock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2268 River Rock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2268 River Rock Lane have a pool?
No, 2268 River Rock Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2268 River Rock Lane have accessible units?
No, 2268 River Rock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2268 River Rock Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2268 River Rock Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2268 River Rock Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2268 River Rock Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

