192 Ardennes Ave E

Beautiful 4 bedroom 4 level spit home on corner lot!

Main level features open kitchen and dining area with plenty of cupboards, granite counter tops and wood flooring. Large laundry and mud room are also on this level.

Next level has a nice family room with a cozy gas fireplace walk out to the back yard, bedroom and 3/4 bath.

Lowest level has a utility room with storage and nice wet bar area!

Upper level features 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Master with a walk in closet, vaulted ceilings and entrance to the bathroom.

A must see!

1 small dog considered with $500 refundable pet deposit. No cats.

Sorry this home is not approved for section 8.

Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water, trash, lawn care and snow removal.