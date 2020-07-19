All apartments in Shakopee
Find more places like 192 Ardennes Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shakopee, MN
/
192 Ardennes Ave E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

192 Ardennes Ave E

192 Ardennes Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shakopee
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

192 Ardennes Avenue West, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For a showing of this property, please contact Sheila Olson at sheilao@reiprop.com or 952-412-2984.

Beautiful 4 bedroom 4 level spit home on corner lot!
Main level features open kitchen and dining area with plenty of cupboards, granite counter tops and wood flooring. Large laundry and mud room are also on this level.
Next level has a nice family room with a cozy gas fireplace walk out to the back yard, bedroom and 3/4 bath.
Lowest level has a utility room with storage and nice wet bar area!
Upper level features 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Master with a walk in closet, vaulted ceilings and entrance to the bathroom.
A must see!
1 small dog considered with $500 refundable pet deposit. No cats.
Sorry this home is not approved for section 8.
For twin citites property management please visit http
www.reipropertymanagement.com
Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water, trash, lawn care and snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 192 Ardennes Ave E have any available units?
192 Ardennes Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 192 Ardennes Ave E have?
Some of 192 Ardennes Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 192 Ardennes Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
192 Ardennes Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192 Ardennes Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 192 Ardennes Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 192 Ardennes Ave E offer parking?
No, 192 Ardennes Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 192 Ardennes Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 192 Ardennes Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 192 Ardennes Ave E have a pool?
No, 192 Ardennes Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 192 Ardennes Ave E have accessible units?
No, 192 Ardennes Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 192 Ardennes Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 192 Ardennes Ave E has units with dishwashers.
Does 192 Ardennes Ave E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 192 Ardennes Ave E has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane
Shakopee, MN 55379
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd
Shakopee, MN 55379
Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E
Shakopee, MN 55379

Similar Pages

Shakopee 1 BedroomsShakopee 2 Bedrooms
Shakopee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsShakopee Apartments with Parking
Shakopee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Woodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNHopkins, MNShoreview, MNChanhassen, MNNorth St. Paul, MNFridley, MNSavage, MN
Anoka, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNRamsey, MNCrystal, MNNew Brighton, MNWest St. Paul, MNBuffalo, MNLittle Canada, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University