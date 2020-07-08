1848 Westchester Lane

Amenities

Due to the Covid-19. Please bring wipes to wipe off door handles and anything that has been touched. Thank You! Welcome to this 5 bedroom situated on a beautiful walkout lot with expansive pond view and heavily wooded area. Kitchen features hardwood floor, center island, and stainless steel appliances. Step out from the kitchen to the large deck. Family room with gas fireplace & large windows looking out to private backyard, dining room features hardwood floors and sitting room has a bay window. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet, and spacious bath, with custom shower and view of trees. 4 Bedrooms, generous sized bedrooms on the upper level. Lower walkout level has a 5th bedroom, a bar, fireplace and large area for entertainment, step out to the large patio and fire pit. Roof replaced in 2014, home recently repainted, all ready for you to move in. Please take a virtual tour of this home.