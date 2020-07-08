All apartments in Shakopee
1848 Westchester Lane

1848 Westchester Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1848 Westchester Lane, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Due to the Covid-19. Please bring wipes to wipe off door handles and anything that has been touched. Thank You! Welcome to this 5 bedroom situated on a beautiful walkout lot with expansive pond view and heavily wooded area. Kitchen features hardwood floor, center island, and stainless steel appliances. Step out from the kitchen to the large deck. Family room with gas fireplace & large windows looking out to private backyard, dining room features hardwood floors and sitting room has a bay window. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet, and spacious bath, with custom shower and view of trees. 4 Bedrooms, generous sized bedrooms on the upper level. Lower walkout level has a 5th bedroom, a bar, fireplace and large area for entertainment, step out to the large patio and fire pit. Roof replaced in 2014, home recently repainted, all ready for you to move in. Please take a virtual tour of this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1848 Westchester Lane have any available units?
1848 Westchester Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 1848 Westchester Lane have?
Some of 1848 Westchester Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1848 Westchester Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1848 Westchester Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1848 Westchester Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1848 Westchester Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shakopee.
Does 1848 Westchester Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1848 Westchester Lane offers parking.
Does 1848 Westchester Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1848 Westchester Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1848 Westchester Lane have a pool?
No, 1848 Westchester Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1848 Westchester Lane have accessible units?
No, 1848 Westchester Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1848 Westchester Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1848 Westchester Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1848 Westchester Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1848 Westchester Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

