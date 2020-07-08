All apartments in Shakopee
Find more places like 1747 Countryside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shakopee, MN
/
1747 Countryside Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:35 AM

1747 Countryside Drive

1747 Countryside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shakopee
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1747 Countryside Drive, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful end unit with three bedrooms on the same level! Main level features an open floor plan with a living room, dining room, large kitchen with breakfast bar, lots of cabinets and countertops and an eat-in area, as well as a half bathroom. A sliding glass door off the dining room walks out to a private patio. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, full bathroom, full master bathroom and the laundry room. Two care attached garage. Close to shops, restaurants and parks.

Check out Kirills virtual video tour here! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDP8hIRA-pc

LEASE TERMS:
Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for Gas and Electric. Water, trash, lawn care and snow removal included in rent. This home does not qualify for section 8.

RENTAL SCREENING GUILDLINES:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults Income of 3x the monthly rent or more Credit score of 600 or higher No felonies or violence related criminal convictions No previous evictions The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

MANAGEMENT:
This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call 612-367-7848
Great end unit town home by shops and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1747 Countryside Drive have any available units?
1747 Countryside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 1747 Countryside Drive have?
Some of 1747 Countryside Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1747 Countryside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1747 Countryside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1747 Countryside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1747 Countryside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shakopee.
Does 1747 Countryside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1747 Countryside Drive offers parking.
Does 1747 Countryside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1747 Countryside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1747 Countryside Drive have a pool?
No, 1747 Countryside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1747 Countryside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1747 Countryside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1747 Countryside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1747 Countryside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1747 Countryside Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1747 Countryside Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E
Shakopee, MN 55379
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane
Shakopee, MN 55379
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd
Shakopee, MN 55379

Similar Pages

Shakopee 1 BedroomsShakopee 2 Bedrooms
Shakopee Apartments with GarageShakopee Apartments with Parking
Shakopee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MN
Lakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University