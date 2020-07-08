1747 Countryside Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful end unit with three bedrooms on the same level! Main level features an open floor plan with a living room, dining room, large kitchen with breakfast bar, lots of cabinets and countertops and an eat-in area, as well as a half bathroom. A sliding glass door off the dining room walks out to a private patio. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, full bathroom, full master bathroom and the laundry room. Two care attached garage. Close to shops, restaurants and parks.



Check out Kirills virtual video tour here! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDP8hIRA-pc



LEASE TERMS:

Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for Gas and Electric. Water, trash, lawn care and snow removal included in rent. This home does not qualify for section 8.



RENTAL SCREENING GUILDLINES:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults Income of 3x the monthly rent or more Credit score of 600 or higher No felonies or violence related criminal convictions No previous evictions The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.



MANAGEMENT:

This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call 612-367-7848

Great end unit town home by shops and restaurants!