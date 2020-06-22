Amenities

pet friendly internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 internet access

1545 Balinese St. Available 08/01/20 LIVE IN THE 'BURBS - - 3 BR / 2 BA / 2 CAR 1,600 SQ. FT. SPACIOUS TOWNHOME NESTLED WITHIN A QUAINT ASSOCIATION MAINTAINED COMMUNITY OF SHAKOPEE. IT'S AFFORDABLE, FUNCTIONAL, AND PHENOMENALLY CUTE...AND WHAT'S EVEN BETTER YET IS THE WALK OUT BACKYARD! THE PIC'S DON'T DO IT JUSTICE - YOU MUST SEE FOR YOURSELF...SO, PLEASE CONTACT US FOR A SHOWING - OTHER DETAILS APPLY:

Application Fee = $75/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)

Deposit = 1 Month's Rent

Pets = Allowed with Deposit - Conditions/Restrictions Apply.

Smoking = Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)

Available = 07/15/2020

Tenant Utilities = Gas, Electric, Water, Phone, Cable, Internet

Owner Utilities = HOA Dues (Includes Trash & Exterior Maintenance).

Section 8 = Not Approved



(RLNE5851690)