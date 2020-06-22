All apartments in Shakopee
1545 Balinese St.

1545 Balinese Street · (612) 290-6107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1545 Balinese Street, Shakopee, MN 55379

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1545 Balinese St. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
internet access
1545 Balinese St. Available 08/01/20 LIVE IN THE 'BURBS - - 3 BR / 2 BA / 2 CAR 1,600 SQ. FT. SPACIOUS TOWNHOME NESTLED WITHIN A QUAINT ASSOCIATION MAINTAINED COMMUNITY OF SHAKOPEE. IT'S AFFORDABLE, FUNCTIONAL, AND PHENOMENALLY CUTE...AND WHAT'S EVEN BETTER YET IS THE WALK OUT BACKYARD! THE PIC'S DON'T DO IT JUSTICE - YOU MUST SEE FOR YOURSELF...SO, PLEASE CONTACT US FOR A SHOWING - OTHER DETAILS APPLY:
Application Fee = $75/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)
Deposit = 1 Month's Rent
Pets = Allowed with Deposit - Conditions/Restrictions Apply.
Smoking = Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)
Available = 07/15/2020
Tenant Utilities = Gas, Electric, Water, Phone, Cable, Internet
Owner Utilities = HOA Dues (Includes Trash & Exterior Maintenance).
Section 8 = Not Approved

(RLNE5851690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 Balinese St. have any available units?
1545 Balinese St. has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1545 Balinese St. currently offering any rent specials?
1545 Balinese St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 Balinese St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1545 Balinese St. is pet friendly.
Does 1545 Balinese St. offer parking?
No, 1545 Balinese St. does not offer parking.
Does 1545 Balinese St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 Balinese St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 Balinese St. have a pool?
No, 1545 Balinese St. does not have a pool.
Does 1545 Balinese St. have accessible units?
No, 1545 Balinese St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 Balinese St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 Balinese St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1545 Balinese St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1545 Balinese St. does not have units with air conditioning.
