1279 Taylor Street #13

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Just remodeled, this town home is move in ready! The main floor has an open floor plan with brand new vinyl wood floors in the living room and dining room, and ceramic tile in the kitchen. Fresh, crisp white cabinets that offer lots of space, along with white appliances make this a clean, neutral canvas any tenant. A half bathroom is conveniently located on the main floor along with the laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Upstairs are three bedrooms with brand new carpet and a full bathroom. Freshly painted. A detached one car garage is included. Tons of grassy area in front of home. Easy access to HWY 169, and close to lots of shopping and restaurants. ISD #720 Shakopee.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month or longer lease. Water, garbage, gas, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant pays electric. Small pets may be accepted based on owner's approval with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines-



Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline. For more in-depth information regarding a property or the rental criteria please submit a request via info@mauzyproperties.com

Remodeled 3BR/2B Town home, only pay Electric!