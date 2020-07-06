All apartments in Shakopee
Last updated December 12 2019 at 2:16 AM

1279 Taylor Street #13

1279 Taylor Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1279 Taylor Street South, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Just remodeled, this town home is move in ready! The main floor has an open floor plan with brand new vinyl wood floors in the living room and dining room, and ceramic tile in the kitchen. Fresh, crisp white cabinets that offer lots of space, along with white appliances make this a clean, neutral canvas any tenant. A half bathroom is conveniently located on the main floor along with the laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Upstairs are three bedrooms with brand new carpet and a full bathroom. Freshly painted. A detached one car garage is included. Tons of grassy area in front of home. Easy access to HWY 169, and close to lots of shopping and restaurants. ISD #720 Shakopee.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month or longer lease. Water, garbage, gas, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant pays electric. Small pets may be accepted based on owner's approval with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines-

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline. For more in-depth information regarding a property or the rental criteria please submit a request via info@mauzyproperties.com
Remodeled 3BR/2B Town home, only pay Electric!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1279 Taylor Street #13 have any available units?
1279 Taylor Street #13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 1279 Taylor Street #13 have?
Some of 1279 Taylor Street #13's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1279 Taylor Street #13 currently offering any rent specials?
1279 Taylor Street #13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1279 Taylor Street #13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1279 Taylor Street #13 is pet friendly.
Does 1279 Taylor Street #13 offer parking?
Yes, 1279 Taylor Street #13 offers parking.
Does 1279 Taylor Street #13 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1279 Taylor Street #13 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1279 Taylor Street #13 have a pool?
No, 1279 Taylor Street #13 does not have a pool.
Does 1279 Taylor Street #13 have accessible units?
No, 1279 Taylor Street #13 does not have accessible units.
Does 1279 Taylor Street #13 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1279 Taylor Street #13 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1279 Taylor Street #13 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1279 Taylor Street #13 has units with air conditioning.

