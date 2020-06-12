/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
203 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Roseville, MN
Last updated June 11 at 05:19pm
Sandcastle
3 Units Available
Aquarius Apartments
2425 County Road C2, Roseville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1065 sqft
Located in the Roseville/St. Anthony Village area, Aquarius Apartments provides easy access to both St. Paul and Minneapolis.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Capital View
18 Units Available
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St, Roseville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1019 sqft
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville is an apartment community close to schools, shopping centers and commercial establishments for your convenience. Their flexible 6-, 10-, 12- and 24-month lease terms are made to fit every need.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
South Owasso
11 Units Available
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St, Roseville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1000 sqft
The Rosedale Estates Apartments offer comfortable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes in Roseville, MN. Chores are easy with community laundry rooms and dishwashers.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Hamline
12 Units Available
Rose Vista
1223 ½ Rose Vista Ct, Roseville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
810 sqft
Looking for a location that is close to malls, schools and commercial buildings? Rose Vista fits the bill. Their spacious 1- and 2-bedroom units come with storage, air conditioning, an outdoor pool, tanning suite and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Owasso
1 Unit Available
2730 Dale Street North
2730 Dale Street North, Roseville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
326 Available 07/01/20 Welcome to your completely updated home! As you walk into this home you have 2 large double closets for storage, as well as an in-unit 4' x 5' storage room! The living room is large, & opens up to the deck, dining room, &
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South Owasso
1 Unit Available
2700 Dale St N
2700 Dale Street North, Roseville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom and 2 bath condo at desirable Ramsey Square. Enjoy a bright and sunny south facing balcony off the living room. The unit is located on the third floor in this security building with underground parking.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Sage Park
900 County Road D W, New Brighton, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1025 sqft
The Sage Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in New Brighton, MN.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Wabbasso Lake
19 Units Available
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave, Shoreview, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1025 sqft
Just minutes from the Shoreview Shopping Center, Shoreview Grand will make you and your pets feel right at home. Boasting amenities such as on-site laundry and guest parking, tenants get comfort without the sky-high rent.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Little Canada
1 Unit Available
Whispering Pond Apartments
210 County Road B2 E, Little Canada, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
885 sqft
Friendly community with one- and two-bedroom apartments. New granite counters and hardwood floors in some units. Complex has on-site garages and a fenced in pet run. Located near I-35.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
North of Maryland
7 Units Available
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
900 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments with an on-site gym and reserved parking. Easy access to the I-35 and downtown. Many unique dining options.
Last updated June 11 at 05:19pm
Falcon Heights
1 Unit Available
Falcon Arms
1697 Fry Street, Falcon Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
750 sqft
Excellent location!! Conveniently located near the University of Minnesota, Hamline University, downtown St. Paul, State Fair grounds, bus lines, restaurants, golf course, local services, shopping centers, recreation and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Falcon Heights
14 Units Available
Larpenteur Manor Apartments
1740 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1000 sqft
One-bedroom apartments near bus lines and shopping for access to best of the Twin Cities. Carpeting and extra storage make apartments comfortable. Community includes pool, garage and on-site laundry. Cats welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
2 Units Available
Hillside East Apartments
371 Old Highway 8 SW, New Brighton, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
831 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Little Canada
11 Units Available
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Cardigan
17 Units Available
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
North of Maryland
Contact for Availability
Cottage Terrace
330 Cottage Ave W, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
North of Maryland
Contact for Availability
LaBlanche Apartments
390 Cottage Ave W, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
Large 1 & 2 bedroom apartments available now! Come home to LaBlanche Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call LaBlanche home! Heat, water and trash are
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Cottage Terrace - 1365
1365 West Cottage Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Cottage Terrace - 1355
1355 West Cottage Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Cottage Terrace - 1345
1345 West Cottage Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Lauderdale
1 Unit Available
1696 Pleasant St Apt C
1696 Pleasant Street, Lauderdale, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
937 sqft
Great location in high Demand! Walk to parks, harmar mall and Roseville on bus line. Update 2bed/2 bath in Lauderdale AREA. Unit has been painted! Enjoy a Very private Balcony surrounded by mature trees.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Warehouse District
153 Units Available
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1256 sqft
Settled in the backyard of the North Loop, along West River Parkway where the Mississippi meets the verve of the City, Vesi Apartments strikes a dynamic balance of active and calm.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Energy Park
88 Units Available
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
University
41 Units Available
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1039 sqft
This upscale and urban oasis in Prospect Park takes convenience to a new level with walking distance to the University of Minnesota campus and Stadium Village out your front door.
