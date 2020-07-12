All apartments in Roseville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Lexlawn

1125 Roselawn Ave W · (224) 814-5188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1125 Roselawn Ave W, Roseville, MN 55113
Roselawn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1125-02 · Avail. Aug 7

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lexlawn.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
Set in the thriving community of Roseville, Lexlawn Apartments spacious one and two-bedroom apartments with updated appliances will capture your heart. You will appreciate our convenient location, just minutes away from Rosedale Center, Reservoir Woods Park, and Como Park Zoo & Conservatory.\n\nLexlawn Apartments is close to public transportation and major highways, including Hwy 36, I-694, I-35W, and I-35E; providing a short commute to downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul.\n\nSchedule a visit. We have what youre looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $150 per cat
fee: $150 per cat
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per cat
Parking Details: off street shared garage space: $40/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lexlawn have any available units?
Lexlawn has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Lexlawn have?
Some of Lexlawn's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lexlawn currently offering any rent specials?
Lexlawn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lexlawn pet-friendly?
Yes, Lexlawn is pet friendly.
Does Lexlawn offer parking?
Yes, Lexlawn offers parking.
Does Lexlawn have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lexlawn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lexlawn have a pool?
No, Lexlawn does not have a pool.
Does Lexlawn have accessible units?
No, Lexlawn does not have accessible units.
Does Lexlawn have units with dishwashers?
No, Lexlawn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Lexlawn have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lexlawn has units with air conditioning.
