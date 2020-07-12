Amenities
Set in the thriving community of Roseville, Lexlawn Apartments spacious one and two-bedroom apartments with updated appliances will capture your heart. You will appreciate our convenient location, just minutes away from Rosedale Center, Reservoir Woods Park, and Como Park Zoo & Conservatory.\n\nLexlawn Apartments is close to public transportation and major highways, including Hwy 36, I-694, I-35W, and I-35E; providing a short commute to downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul.\n\nSchedule a visit. We have what youre looking for!