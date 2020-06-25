All apartments in Roseville
Last updated April 29 2019 at 6:29 PM

448 Mccarrons Blvd S

448 South Mccarrons Boulevard West · No Longer Available
Location

448 South Mccarrons Boulevard West, Roseville, MN 55113
McCarrons

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY JULY 10th, 2019

Very Private setting and secluded backyard.

Enjoy a nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1 Car Garage Walkout Rambler with Views of Lake McCarron!

Stunning walking trails through wetlands, Walk to awesome swimming beach and picnic area.
Hardwood floors, central A/C and more!

Tenant responsible for all utilities, snow and lawn care.

Pet Policy = No Cats, Dogs under 20lbs are accepted with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $20 per month rent.

Income must be 3 times rent
No felonies/Clean back ground screening
Sorry there are no govt. subsidies or Section 8: No
No more than 4 occupants alowed

To find out more information about the following property or "Request a Showing"

PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE -
Fill out showing request or Application to apply for home
www.TWINCITIESHOMERENTAL.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 Mccarrons Blvd S have any available units?
448 Mccarrons Blvd S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, MN.
What amenities does 448 Mccarrons Blvd S have?
Some of 448 Mccarrons Blvd S's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 Mccarrons Blvd S currently offering any rent specials?
448 Mccarrons Blvd S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 Mccarrons Blvd S pet-friendly?
Yes, 448 Mccarrons Blvd S is pet friendly.
Does 448 Mccarrons Blvd S offer parking?
Yes, 448 Mccarrons Blvd S offers parking.
Does 448 Mccarrons Blvd S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 448 Mccarrons Blvd S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 Mccarrons Blvd S have a pool?
No, 448 Mccarrons Blvd S does not have a pool.
Does 448 Mccarrons Blvd S have accessible units?
No, 448 Mccarrons Blvd S does not have accessible units.
Does 448 Mccarrons Blvd S have units with dishwashers?
No, 448 Mccarrons Blvd S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 448 Mccarrons Blvd S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 448 Mccarrons Blvd S has units with air conditioning.
