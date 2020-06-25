448 Mccarrons Blvd S

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

MOVE IN READY JULY 10th, 2019



Very Private setting and secluded backyard.



Enjoy a nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1 Car Garage Walkout Rambler with Views of Lake McCarron!



Stunning walking trails through wetlands, Walk to awesome swimming beach and picnic area.

Hardwood floors, central A/C and more!



Tenant responsible for all utilities, snow and lawn care.



Pet Policy = No Cats, Dogs under 20lbs are accepted with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $20 per month rent.



Income must be 3 times rent

No felonies/Clean back ground screening

Sorry there are no govt. subsidies or Section 8: No

No more than 4 occupants alowed



