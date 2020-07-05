All apartments in Roseville
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

275 County Rd B West

275 County Road B West · No Longer Available
Location

275 County Road B West, Roseville, MN 55113
McCarrons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Roseville House Available Now, Hardwood Floors, 2nd Floor Loft, Attached Garage, Private Back Yard - House in Roseville available now. The living room lets in a lot of natural light and connects to the formal dining room with hardwood floors. There are two bedrooms on the main level. One of the bedrooms has a walkout to a small private deck. There's a full bathroom between the two bedrooms. The kitchen has space for a small dining table and has a good amount of cabinet/counter space. The washer/dryer is conveniently located just off the kitchen.
The third bedroom is the entire second floor. This has hardwood floors and a large closet.
This house has a large unfinished basement with lots of space for storage. There's a mud room between the attached garage and living room with a skylight. The attached two car garage also has a skylight and has a single door in the back leading to the yard. The additional garage at the back of the property is not included in this rental.
Great Roseville location close to Lake McCarrons. Easy access to Highway 36 and close grocery stores, restaurants, and shops off Rice Street.

SORRY NO PETS
Residents are responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5175544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 County Rd B West have any available units?
275 County Rd B West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, MN.
What amenities does 275 County Rd B West have?
Some of 275 County Rd B West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 County Rd B West currently offering any rent specials?
275 County Rd B West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 County Rd B West pet-friendly?
No, 275 County Rd B West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 275 County Rd B West offer parking?
Yes, 275 County Rd B West offers parking.
Does 275 County Rd B West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 County Rd B West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 County Rd B West have a pool?
No, 275 County Rd B West does not have a pool.
Does 275 County Rd B West have accessible units?
No, 275 County Rd B West does not have accessible units.
Does 275 County Rd B West have units with dishwashers?
No, 275 County Rd B West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 275 County Rd B West have units with air conditioning?
No, 275 County Rd B West does not have units with air conditioning.

