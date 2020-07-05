275 County Rd B West

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Roseville House Available Now, Hardwood Floors, 2nd Floor Loft, Attached Garage, Private Back Yard - House in Roseville available now. The living room lets in a lot of natural light and connects to the formal dining room with hardwood floors. There are two bedrooms on the main level. One of the bedrooms has a walkout to a small private deck. There's a full bathroom between the two bedrooms. The kitchen has space for a small dining table and has a good amount of cabinet/counter space. The washer/dryer is conveniently located just off the kitchen.

The third bedroom is the entire second floor. This has hardwood floors and a large closet.

This house has a large unfinished basement with lots of space for storage. There's a mud room between the attached garage and living room with a skylight. The attached two car garage also has a skylight and has a single door in the back leading to the yard. The additional garage at the back of the property is not included in this rental.

Great Roseville location close to Lake McCarrons. Easy access to Highway 36 and close grocery stores, restaurants, and shops off Rice Street.



SORRY NO PETS

Residents are responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow

$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5175544)