1640 Highway 36 W Apt 141
Last updated January 4 2020 at 5:50 AM

1640 Highway 36 W Apt 141

1640 Minnesota Highway 36 · No Longer Available
Location

1640 Minnesota Highway 36, Roseville, MN 55113
Fairview Southwest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
sauna
Charming 1st floor condo in a convenient location just off Hwy. 36 near Rosedale Mall, shopping, restaurants, etc.... This updated unit has an open floor plan with lots of light featuring fresh paint, a dishwasher, built in AC unit, plenty of closet space, and your own private outdoor patio. The amenities include outdoor pool, sauna, party room, and onsite laundry on the 2nd floor. The price includes everything except for electricity (heat, water, garbage/sewage, snow removal/lawn maintenance included) and cable/internet. This one is available immediately so call anytime to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 Highway 36 W Apt 141 have any available units?
1640 Highway 36 W Apt 141 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, MN.
What amenities does 1640 Highway 36 W Apt 141 have?
Some of 1640 Highway 36 W Apt 141's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 Highway 36 W Apt 141 currently offering any rent specials?
1640 Highway 36 W Apt 141 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 Highway 36 W Apt 141 pet-friendly?
No, 1640 Highway 36 W Apt 141 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 1640 Highway 36 W Apt 141 offer parking?
No, 1640 Highway 36 W Apt 141 does not offer parking.
Does 1640 Highway 36 W Apt 141 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1640 Highway 36 W Apt 141 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 Highway 36 W Apt 141 have a pool?
Yes, 1640 Highway 36 W Apt 141 has a pool.
Does 1640 Highway 36 W Apt 141 have accessible units?
No, 1640 Highway 36 W Apt 141 does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 Highway 36 W Apt 141 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1640 Highway 36 W Apt 141 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1640 Highway 36 W Apt 141 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1640 Highway 36 W Apt 141 has units with air conditioning.

