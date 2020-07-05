1640 Highway 36 W Apt 141

Amenities

Charming 1st floor condo in a convenient location just off Hwy. 36 near Rosedale Mall, shopping, restaurants, etc.... This updated unit has an open floor plan with lots of light featuring fresh paint, a dishwasher, built in AC unit, plenty of closet space, and your own private outdoor patio. The amenities include outdoor pool, sauna, party room, and onsite laundry on the 2nd floor. The price includes everything except for electricity (heat, water, garbage/sewage, snow removal/lawn maintenance included) and cable/internet. This one is available immediately so call anytime to set up a showing.