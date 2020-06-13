88 Apartments for rent in Rochester, MN📍
Rochester is also home to more than 100 parks and over 100,000 happy residents. Living here is about much more than snow days. Rochester offers an abundance of recreational activities, as well as some of the best shopping Minnesota has to offer.
How much will you love your new life in this North Star state? More than you know.
Rochester is broken down into major areas (Northwest, Northeast, Southwest, Southeast) and inside every major area exist great neighborhoods to choose from. Additionally, most neighborhoods are near parks, bike paths and trails, giving residents the ability to stay active in their own backyard.
Southwest: The Southwest end of Rochester is home to neighborhoods (Bahily Meadows), as well as the Historic District. The appeal of the Southwest area is that so many of the homes were built in the 1960s and ‘70s, feature split level styles and are a welcomed break from cookie cutter neighborhoods. The housing around here is focused on single-family homes (larger with large wooded lots) that are a bit more established, as well as apartment style living. The area tends to be a bit pricier (one bedrooms for around $1000) but the proximity to entertainment, shopping (Crossroads Shopping Center/Apache Mall) highways and recreational activities make it worth the extra money.
Northwest: Northwest Rochester has a lot to offer the relocator. For outdoor activities, stroll over to Kutzky Park or spend an afternoon shopping at the Miracle Mile (no, not the one in Chicago). The area is comprised of a blend of single family homes (3 bedrooms and up)—some with large yards and some a bit smaller depending on the area— and some apartment & townhome complexes. Many of the homes here are older/established (resembling homes from the ‘40s). Many complexes around here were built in 2001 or later so upgrades are aplenty in this area, with some offering shuttle service, fireplaces and heated underground garages (to keep your car and your walk to it nice and toasty). A busier end of town, popular due to proximity to shopping and major highways, living here makes for a good, short commute.
Northeast: Many of the apartment complexes offer short term leasing and furnished apartments. Aside from short term housing, there are other areas here that are appealing to residents seeking long term living. Home to popular neighborhoods such as Churchill Elton Hills, the Northeast end of town is relatively affordable in terms of apartment living (one bedrooms available for around $630).
Southeast: Some mature neighborhoods, tree lined streets, charming established houses as well as newly built single family homes and apartment complexes. Living in this area puts you in good proximity to hiking paths, orchards, golf courses and even pumpkin patches (during fall, of course). A great location for the avid outdoor runner or a nature lover, the southeast part of town is close to downtown (within walking distance, depending where you live) and home to welcoming neighborhoods such as Marion Park, Stoneridge and Slattery Park.
In many apartment complexes in the Rochester area, water is paid. This is a definite perk!
A city this size, with so much going on, needs reliable transportation systems. Rochester uses a skyway system, a subway walking system, a city bus and a taxi service in addition to the major highways.
When residents aren’t traveling above the city (if the Jetsons could see us now!) or underground, they rely on three major highways to get in and around Rochester. U.S. 14, U.S. 52 and U.S. 63 connect drivers to the southern end of Rochester, downtown and other city areas. For everyday driving, residents sometimes opt to travel on Highway 22 which covers all the ground around the city.
Rochester is a city of four seasons. Residents welcome a breezy spring and warm summer after a very cold winter and blustery fall. Snow and rainfall here are aplenty but it also allows residents the chance to participate in fun activities such as ice skating, sledding and stocking up on fashionable wellies (rain boots).
So pack your parka, your raincoat and your running shoes and don’t forget, Rochester awaits.
Rochester rents declined slightly over the past month
Rochester rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rochester stand at $847 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,100 for a two-bedroom. Rochester's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rochester rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Rochester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rochester is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rochester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,100 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Rochester.
- While Rochester's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rochester than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Rochester.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.