88 Apartments for rent in Rochester, MN

Neighborhoods in Rochester:

Rochester is broken down into major areas (Northwest, Northeast, Southwest, Southeast) and inside every major area exist great neighborhoods to choose from. Additionally, most neighborhoods are near parks, bike paths and trails, giving residents the ability to stay active in their own backyard.

Southwest: The Southwest end of Rochester is home to neighborhoods (Bahily Meadows), as well as the Historic District. The appeal of the Southwest area is that so many of the homes were built in the 1960s and ‘70s, feature split level styles and are a welcomed break from cookie cutter neighborhoods. The housing around here is focused on single-family homes (larger with large wooded lots) that are a bit more established, as well as apartment style living. The area tends to be a bit pricier (one bedrooms for around $1000) but the proximity to entertainment, shopping (Crossroads Shopping Center/Apache Mall) highways and recreational activities make it worth the extra money.

Northwest: Northwest Rochester has a lot to offer the relocator. For outdoor activities, stroll over to Kutzky Park or spend an afternoon shopping at the Miracle Mile (no, not the one in Chicago). The area is comprised of a blend of single family homes (3 bedrooms and up)—some with large yards and some a bit smaller depending on the area— and some apartment & townhome complexes. Many of the homes here are older/established (resembling homes from the ‘40s). Many complexes around here were built in 2001 or later so upgrades are aplenty in this area, with some offering shuttle service, fireplaces and heated underground garages (to keep your car and your walk to it nice and toasty). A busier end of town, popular due to proximity to shopping and major highways, living here makes for a good, short commute.

Northeast: Many of the apartment complexes offer short term leasing and furnished apartments. Aside from short term housing, there are other areas here that are appealing to residents seeking long term living. Home to popular neighborhoods such as Churchill Elton Hills, the Northeast end of town is relatively affordable in terms of apartment living (one bedrooms available for around $630).

Southeast: Some mature neighborhoods, tree lined streets, charming established houses as well as newly built single family homes and apartment complexes. Living in this area puts you in good proximity to hiking paths, orchards, golf courses and even pumpkin patches (during fall, of course). A great location for the avid outdoor runner or a nature lover, the southeast part of town is close to downtown (within walking distance, depending where you live) and home to welcoming neighborhoods such as Marion Park, Stoneridge and Slattery Park.