Last updated June 13 2020

88 Apartments for rent in Rochester, MN

Kutzky Park
Historic Southwest
Folwell
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
12 Units Available
Gates of Rochester
2015 41st St NW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$775
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1085 sqft
Spacious apartments with hardwood flooring and granite counters. Close to Highway 63. Several mid-priced dining options only minutes away, including Broadway Bar & Pizza. Community features pools, tennis courts, 24-hour gym and private dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
43 Units Available
Springs At South Broadway Apartments
560 28th St SE, Rochester, MN
Studio
$1,075
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1135 sqft
This property's adjacency to South Broadway Street puts dining and shopping options within walking distance. The community is brand new and offers a coffee bar and smoke-free buildings. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and granite countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
27 Units Available
The Pines of Rochester
4820 Alpha Parkway Northwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,245
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1040 sqft
If youre looking for a quiet yet upscale apartment in the Rochester community, look no further than The Pines.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
Historic Southwest
11 Units Available
Hillside Apartments
718 5th St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$715
311 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
870 sqft
Located in the chic Southwest District, these homes feature hardwood floors, stylish cabinetry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include underground parking, on-site laundry, and online rent-payment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
17 Units Available
Red44
839 16th St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$1,085
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1318 sqft
Located in an upscale community. This apartment complex offers a rooftop deck with riverfront views. Apartments offer designer finishes and spacious floor plans. Near neighborhood trails and the Mayo Clinic.
Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
Historic Southwest
6 Units Available
5th on 5th
510 5th St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$1,075
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one-bedroom and penthouse units are available. Cable included in rent. Located close to Soldier's Field, Apache Mall, St. Mary's hospital and the Faud Mansour Sports Complex.
Last updated June 12 at 09:03pm
17 Units Available
Avalon Cove
3202 Avalon Cove Ln NW, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1664 sqft
Just a few blocks from the Mayo Clinic West's Shuttle Lot, this development is convenient and accessible. Amenities include double vanities, large closets, vaulted ceilings and custom cabinets.
Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
31 Units Available
Grandeville At Cascade Lake
182 Grandeville Rd SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,215
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,322
1408 sqft
Located on GrandeVille Road, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include basketball courts, large closets, garages and window blinds. Some apartments also have outdoor entrances and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
48 Units Available
Quarry Ridge
1805 Quarry Ridge Pl NW, Rochester, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,110
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1074 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Rochester. Community amenities include heated underground parking, swimming pool and hot tub, fitness center/cardio room, and resident BBQ facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 08:56pm
25 Units Available
Olympik Village
402 31st St NE, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$812
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$827
956 sqft
Apartment homes located on a large complex close to great restaurants and shopping. Community features 24-hour emergency maintenance, swimming pool and fitness areas, and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
11 Units Available
Heritage Manor Apartments
2408 18 1/2 Ave NW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$755
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious homes that have dishwashers and modern kitchens. Smoke-free, with a swimming pool, on-site laundry and community BBQ. Conveniently located on the City Bus Line.
Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
5 Units Available
French Creek Townhomes
2000 Chardonnay Lane Northwest, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1485 sqft
You'll be impressed with the comfort, convenience, and affordability of French Creek.
Last updated June 12 at 09:03pm
2 Units Available
Crystal Bay
2301 Crystal Bay Court Southwest, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our high-quality, award-winning townhomes are designed with spacious floorplans and oversized windows providing abundant natural light. This quiet townhome community, surrounded by lakes and wooded areas, is located near the Historic Mayowood Estate.
Last updated June 12 at 09:03pm
5 Units Available
Cascade Shores Townhomes
222 Grandeville Rd SW, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1390 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2079 sqft
Cascade Shores is within close proximity of the Mayo Clinic West Shuttle Lot and is conveniently located adjacent to the future Cascade Lake Park. Upon entering your home you will notice granite countertops, pendant lighting, and neutral finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
3 Units Available
Village Green Townhomes
1828 41st Street Northwest, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1205 sqft
If you are looking for a step up from apartment living, Village Green Townhomes is the place for you. With all the best amenities and around the clock maintenance, we have everything you need to enjoy the Rochester area.
Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
11 Units Available
Winchester Apartments
3908 19th Ave NW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$840
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
950 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments located near Rochester International Airport. Homes features vinyl flooring and walk-in closets, in addition to eat-in kitchens with modern cooking appliances. Community amenities include a sundeck and a swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 08:51pm
17 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
2804 2nd St SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,393
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1247 sqft
Your home at Woodridge in an exciting combination of recreational activities and a friendly atmosphere all under one roof! No expense was spared to make living at Woodridge something special, a place you'll want to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
4 Units Available
Essex Place
939 41st Street Northwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$945
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
1135 sqft
Our beautiful 1, 2 and 3 bedroom rentals include huge living spaces, a private patio or balcony and large kitchens! Our beautiful grounds and comfortable rooms give you plenty of space to breathe easy.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
Essex Park
937 41st St NW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,112
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,562
1216 sqft
Essex Park's gorgeous 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes feature a in-home washer & dryer, large kitchens - fully-equipped with electric kitchen appliances, ample countertop & cabinet space, open & spacious floor plans, a private patio or terrace,
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Folwell
206 Units Available
The Berkman
217 14th Ave SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$1,080
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1336 sqft
Now offering live video tours and in-person tours with social distancing and elevated cleaning procedures in place. Contact us to schedule your personalized in-person or virtual tour.
Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
Kutzky Park
3 Units Available
Zick Apartments
603 1st St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$775
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near Mayo Clinic Hospital and the Kahler Grand Hotel. Community is smoke-free and features an online portal and 24-hour maintenance. Units are recently renovated with hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Historic Southwest
68 Units Available
The Maven on Broadway
425 Broadway Ave S, Rochester, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,385
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1267 sqft
Welcome Mayo Clinic Residents and Fellows! Ask about Mayo Housing and Discounts! *restrictions apply Introducing, The Maven on Broadway, Downtown Rochester’s preeminent new residences for those who appreciate fine design and smart urban living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Kutzky Park
3 Units Available
Richard
11 7th Avenue Southwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
780 sqft
The Richard Apartments provide the luxuries you have come to expect in high-quality apartment home living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
Kutzky Park
5 Units Available
Lofts Apartments
609 1st St SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
666 sqft
Great location near the Mayo Clinic Hospital Methodist Campus. Units feature A/C, full tubs, huge walk-in closets and in-home laundry. Units come with 24-hour maintenance and residents can make e-payments.

Median Rent in Rochester

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Rochester is $847, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,100.
Studio
$714
1 Bed
$847
2 Beds
$1,100
3+ Beds
$1,469
City GuideRochester
It may be home to the world-renowned Mayo Clinic but that’s not the only thing Rochester, Minnesota has up its sleeve. In fact, the city slogan is “More than you know.” OooooOOOhh, tell me more... Right?

Rochester is also home to more than 100 parks and over 100,000 happy residents. Living here is about much more than snow days. Rochester offers an abundance of recreational activities, as well as some of the best shopping Minnesota has to offer.

How much will you love your new life in this North Star state? More than you know.

Neighborhoods in Rochester:

Rochester is broken down into major areas (Northwest, Northeast, Southwest, Southeast) and inside every major area exist great neighborhoods to choose from. Additionally, most neighborhoods are near parks, bike paths and trails, giving residents the ability to stay active in their own backyard.

Southwest: The Southwest end of Rochester is home to neighborhoods (Bahily Meadows), as well as the Historic District. The appeal of the Southwest area is that so many of the homes were built in the 1960s and ‘70s, feature split level styles and are a welcomed break from cookie cutter neighborhoods. The housing around here is focused on single-family homes (larger with large wooded lots) that are a bit more established, as well as apartment style living. The area tends to be a bit pricier (one bedrooms for around $1000) but the proximity to entertainment, shopping (Crossroads Shopping Center/Apache Mall) highways and recreational activities make it worth the extra money.

Northwest: Northwest Rochester has a lot to offer the relocator. For outdoor activities, stroll over to Kutzky Park or spend an afternoon shopping at the Miracle Mile (no, not the one in Chicago). The area is comprised of a blend of single family homes (3 bedrooms and up)—some with large yards and some a bit smaller depending on the area— and some apartment & townhome complexes. Many of the homes here are older/established (resembling homes from the ‘40s). Many complexes around here were built in 2001 or later so upgrades are aplenty in this area, with some offering shuttle service, fireplaces and heated underground garages (to keep your car and your walk to it nice and toasty). A busier end of town, popular due to proximity to shopping and major highways, living here makes for a good, short commute.

Northeast: Many of the apartment complexes offer short term leasing and furnished apartments. Aside from short term housing, there are other areas here that are appealing to residents seeking long term living. Home to popular neighborhoods such as Churchill Elton Hills, the Northeast end of town is relatively affordable in terms of apartment living (one bedrooms available for around $630).

Southeast: Some mature neighborhoods, tree lined streets, charming established houses as well as newly built single family homes and apartment complexes. Living in this area puts you in good proximity to hiking paths, orchards, golf courses and even pumpkin patches (during fall, of course). A great location for the avid outdoor runner or a nature lover, the southeast part of town is close to downtown (within walking distance, depending where you live) and home to welcoming neighborhoods such as Marion Park, Stoneridge and Slattery Park.

Tips for Rochester Relocators:

In many apartment complexes in the Rochester area, water is paid. This is a definite perk!

Ramblin’ Around Rochester:

A city this size, with so much going on, needs reliable transportation systems. Rochester uses a skyway system, a subway walking system, a city bus and a taxi service in addition to the major highways.

When residents aren’t traveling above the city (if the Jetsons could see us now!) or underground, they rely on three major highways to get in and around Rochester. U.S. 14, U.S. 52 and U.S. 63 connect drivers to the southern end of Rochester, downtown and other city areas. For everyday driving, residents sometimes opt to travel on Highway 22 which covers all the ground around the city.

Weather:

Rochester is a city of four seasons. Residents welcome a breezy spring and warm summer after a very cold winter and blustery fall. Snow and rainfall here are aplenty but it also allows residents the chance to participate in fun activities such as ice skating, sledding and stocking up on fashionable wellies (rain boots).

So pack your parka, your raincoat and your running shoes and don’t forget, Rochester awaits.

June 2020 Rochester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rochester Rent Report. Rochester rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rochester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rochester Rent Report. Rochester rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rochester rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Rochester rents declined slightly over the past month

Rochester rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rochester stand at $847 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,100 for a two-bedroom. Rochester's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rochester rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Rochester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Rochester is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rochester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,100 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Rochester.
    • While Rochester's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rochester than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Rochester.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Rochester?
    In Rochester, the median rent is $714 for a studio, $847 for a 1-bedroom, $1,100 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,469 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rochester, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Rochester?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Rochester include Kutzky Park, Historic Southwest, and Folwell.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Rochester?
    Some of the colleges located in the Rochester area include Rochester Community and Technical College, and Riverland Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Rochester?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rochester from include Owatonna, Austin, and Cottage Grove.

