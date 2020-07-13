All apartments in Rochester
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Cascade Shores Townhomes

222 Grandeville Rd SW · (507) 607-7075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

222 Grandeville Rd SW, Rochester, MN 55902

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-0076 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,380

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1248 sqft

Unit 11-2340 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,550

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1532 sqft

Unit 12-2352 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,550

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1532 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12-2363 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,645

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1693 sqft

Unit 11-2347 · Avail. now

$1,745

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1693 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cascade Shores Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
garage
pool
24hr gym
clubhouse
dog park
online portal
playground
Cascade Shores is within close proximity of the Mayo Clinic West Shuttle Lot and is conveniently located adjacent to the future Cascade Lake Park. Upon entering your home you will notice granite countertops, pendant lighting, and neutral finishes. What you may not notice is the fact that all Cascade homes have been individually Energy Star Related. Welcoming, sunlit living areas bring comfort and luxury to every home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cascade Shores Townhomes have any available units?
Cascade Shores Townhomes has 7 units available starting at $1,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does Cascade Shores Townhomes have?
Some of Cascade Shores Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cascade Shores Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Cascade Shores Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cascade Shores Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Cascade Shores Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Cascade Shores Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Cascade Shores Townhomes offers parking.
Does Cascade Shores Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cascade Shores Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cascade Shores Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Cascade Shores Townhomes has a pool.
Does Cascade Shores Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Cascade Shores Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Cascade Shores Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
No, Cascade Shores Townhomes does not have units with dishwashers.
